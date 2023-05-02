Trade Scenario Sees Eagles Land New Weapon With ‘Blazing Speed’

The Philadelphia Eagles could find a new weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts via trade.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, a veteran move that should be made following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft is a trade featuring Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler to the Eagles. The 23-year-old receiver has played three seasons with the Broncos after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, injuries have put a dent in Hamler’s career thus far, with the speedy receiver appearing in just 10 games over the past two seasons.

Why the Eagles Should Trade for KJ Hamler

Benjamin argues that Hamler’s speed combined with the Broncos’ draft day selection of Marvin Mims Jr. makes Hamler expendable in Denver.

“Philadelphia already stockpiled both rookie and veteran talent on draft weekend, but Howie Roseman has never met a low-risk, high-reward trade he won’t entertain,” writes Benjamin. “Hamler is relatively redundant in Denver after the Broncos traded up to draft the smaller but speedy Marvin Mims Jr. in the second, and the Eagles could afford to add downfield competition for Quez Watkins. They did sign ex-Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus as well, but he projects as more of a No. 3/4 possession target.”

It’s worth mentioning that Hamler is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while training on his own back in March. He’s expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months due to the injury.

How KJ Hamler Can Contribute to the Eagles

When Hamler has been healthy, he has shown his potential as a slot option. In 13 appearances during his rookie season back in 2020, Hamler caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. He ranked fourth on the Broncos in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

As NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report of Hamler leading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 178-pounder has “blazing speed” and game-breaker potential.

“Explosive slot target who hits the scales as a lightweight but could have heavyweight impact on games,” wrote Zierlein. “Hamler’s blazing speed is used solo and in route combinations to stress secondaries and create big plays…He’s a smallish slot who isn’t built for the tough yardage and could have durability concerns if he’s run into too many collisions. However, speed kills and his game-breaking potential on all three levels will be enticing as a high-risk, high-reward draft pick.”

During his analysis of Hamler, Zierlein actually compares Hamler to former first-round draft pick receiver Tavon Austin. Austin carved out a nine-year career in the NFL and spent time as a punt returner and starting receiver.

Considering the Eagles already have four viable options at receiver — A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins — they could gain a lot while losing very little in a potential deal with Hamler. Philadelphia could very well acquire Hamler for a sixth or seventh-round draft pick. The fact that he’s still on his rookie contract and is due just under $1.6 million for the 2023 season makes him a bargain if he can contribute in any way on special teams or in the receiving game.

If Watkins — who is coming off of a down season — proves to be expendable, Philadelphia could replace him with Hamler.

With the Broncos stocked up on receivers following their selection of Mims, the Eagles would likely benefit from a potential trade involving Hamler.