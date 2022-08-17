NFL Insider Links Ex-Eagles Leading WR to Depleted Cowboys

The name Travis Fulgham will forever be shrouded in mystery, kind of like the football equivalent of D.B. Cooper. Was his dominant five-week stretch in 2020 just a mirage? Why did he fall out of favor so quickly with the Philadelphia Eagles? Someone needs to pitch the Fulgham Netflix special.

Fast forward to 2022. Fulgham — the Eagles’ leading wide receiver in 2020 — is back on the waiver wire after getting cut by the Denver Broncos. He was outplayed by Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Seth Williams in the first preseason game. The Old Dominion product finished with one catch for 11 yards on three targets against Dallas. Now the fourth-year receiver is searching for a new job — and the Cowboys might be the best fit to hire him.

ESPN’s Ed Werder mentioned Dallas as a great landing spot for Fulgham. Think about it logically: the Cowboys know Fulgham from their days playing against the ex-Eagle in the NFC East. And the Cowboys just wrapped up two joint practices against the Broncos where they saw Fulgham every day.

Wide receiver is a position of need in Dallas — Jalen Reagor was one rumored trade target — after the team lost Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason. They are also down Michael Gallup (torn ACL) for at least Week 1 and James Washington (broken foot) remains day to day.

Here’s the Cowboys’ current depth chart at receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Justin Tolbert (rookie), Noah Brown, Dennis Houston (undrafted), Simi Fehoko (rookie). Not good. Fulgham makes sense.

Trusting in Dak Prescott in Dallas

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned with his receivers’ room. Not at all. Why? He has the utmost confidence in starting quarterback Dak Prescott to elevate everyone around him, from third-team tight end Sean McKeon to undrafted free agent T.J. Vasher.

“You know Dak’s going to take it to the right guy,” Jones said, via ESPN. “Dak’s going to go as good as anybody there is out here throwing the ball at what the defense gives you.”

The Cowboys are also banking on an even bigger leap for Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb after he made 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Tight end Dalton Schultz (808 yards, 8 TDs) also figures to be a key part of their passing attack.

Reagor Staying Put in Philadelphia

The Eagles don’t have any immediate plans to trade Jalen Reagor. He’s having a great training camp, mostly on second team while mixing in on first team when an injury sidelined DeVonta Smith. Reagor hauled in three passes for 26 yards in the preseason opener, including a 17-yard gainer.

The former first-rounder came in on the roster bubble but looks to be the fourth or fifth receiver now. More importantly, Reagor wants to be in Philadelphia.

“You’ve just got to come in and when people go down, you step up and just be ready when it’s your time,” Reagor said. “I just have to keep doing it, working hard. I want to be here for the rest of my career, but it’s a business. It’s a business of production.”