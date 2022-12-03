NFL Scout Warns Eagles About Titans Emerging Playmaker

The gameplan for the Philadelphia Eagles seems easy this week: stop Derrick Henry and walk off the field with a win. There is no way the Tennessee Titans are going to beat anyone with their passing attack, right?

Their offense ranks third-worst in total passing yards (1,935) and fourth-worst in passing yards per game (175.9). Those statistics may be slightly skewed since the majority of those numbers came before the emergence of rookie receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks racked up 111 yards on 7 catches versus Green Bay, following that up with 70 yards on 4 receptions last week against Cincinnati. He appears to be the real deal. And a plugged-in NFL scout recently told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo that the Eagles might be in trouble this week trying to handle Burks.

“Treylon’s a big dude who had a lot of talent coming into the draft. Played his best games against top opponents,” the anonymous scout told Lombardo. “I was worried how big he could really get, and if he was going to end up growing into a tight end because he could get heavy which was probably an issue his first couple of months in Tennessee.

“He looks like he’s in good shape, and he’s definitely making plays now, especially since he’s getting a chance to play rather than working his way into shape. He had some of the same concerns that Deebo Samuel had, and we all saw how that turned out.”

In The Trenches is up at @HeavyOnSports!! I spoke to #NFL Coaches, Scouts, and Executives in 5 Buildings, plus several agents to get their thoughts on Odell Beckham’s destination and what he’ll bring. Plus, my exclusive with #Bills QB Josh Allen. https://t.co/t3MzdIUk7s pic.twitter.com/cJXlzMwHwf — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 30, 2022

Treylon Burks Sick of A.J. Brown Comparisons

People keep trying to compare Burks to A.J. Brown since he essentially replaced him in Tennessee. The Titans took Burks at No. 18 overall in this year’s draft — the pick they acquired from Philadelphia in the Brown trade — and immediately started grooming him to be their top wideout. It’s taken him a few games to learn the offense but he’s excelling now. Just don’t compare him to Brown. He’s sick of it.

“I could care less what anybody else has to say. I know I have a job to do and a team to play for, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Burks told reporters, via Turron Davenport. “Like I said, he’s A.J. and I’m Treylon. We’re two different people. We both have our differences in our games so we just play ball.”

Treylon Burks' last 2 games: 11 rec, 181 Yds A.J. Brown's last 2 games: 9 Rec, 106 Yds, TD pic.twitter.com/eJc9UjNmva — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2022

‘Business as Usual’ for A.J. Brown vs. Titans

There was some drama that unfolded prior to the Titans trading Brown to the Eagles. Contract negotiations got public, and Brown took it personally and aired some dirty laundry out on social media. He keeps insisting everything is copasetic. Everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

“I have come to peace about it, you know, I’m with the Eagles,” Brown said. “We’re 10-1. We’re doing a really good job here.”

A.J. Brown vs. #Titans WR — this season Brown — 53 catches, 831 yards, 7 TD, 15.7 YPC Titans WRs — 86 catches, 1,163 yards, 3 TD, 13.5 YPC#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 3, 2022

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t seen a change in Brown’s attitude this week at practice. Business as usual.

“Just business as usual. I haven’t noticed anything different, which is exactly what I’d like to see,” Sirianni told reporters. “Just nothing out of the ordinary. Get himself ready to play this game like he would get ready to play another game and so that’s what I’ve seen out of them all week.”