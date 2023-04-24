Eagles Sign ‘Explosive’ Ex-Bills QB to Exclusive-Rights Tender

Tyree Jackson is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles after signing his exclusive-rights free agent tender on April 24. The converted quarterback turned tight end saw action in five games last season after returning from a torn ACL. He failed to record a catch on 34 offensive snaps.

Jackson is expected to compete for the backup tight end spot at training camp, possibly leap-frogging Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra on the depth chart. He was supposed to see an increased role in the Eagles’ offense for two years running, but injuries have slowed him down. The 6-foot-7, 249-pounder suffered a freak fractured back at the start of the 2021 campaign, followed by a season-ending knee injury which limited him to nine games.

TE Tyree Jackson has signed his exclusive-rights tender and S Marquise Blair has been released. pic.twitter.com/gPROtM194e — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2023

Originally inked as an undrafted rookie by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, Jackson started at quarterback in the preseason but didn’t make it through final roster cuts. The Eagles signed him to a futures contract, after a short stint with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL and decided to convert the explosive college quarterback into a tight end. He has three receptions for 22 yards and in 14 career games for Philadelphia.

Eagles Fans React to Releasing Marquise Blair

The Eagles also released veteran safety Marquise Blair which raised excitement levels among Eagles fans. Was the team clearing room to make a potential move for Budda Baker? The timing of Blair’s release seemed to coincide with Baker’s request for a trade away from the Arizona Cardinals. Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler, has been dropping hints left and right about his desire to play for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo listed Philadelphia as one of five potential landing spots for Baker. The others? The Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys. The Houston Texans. The Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is why the two-time All-Pro safety makes sense for the Eagles:

The defending NFC champions have some holes to fill after a gut-wrenching free agency. While Edmunds filled one of their holes, the Eagles are still in need of one more starting-caliber safety after losing Marcus Epps and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in free agency. In Philadelphia, Baker would be part of a still-talented Eagles defense that includes fellow defensive backs Edmunds, Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Budda Baker really wants to be an Eagle 👀 pic.twitter.com/MCMrNw6EYk — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 18, 2023

Jalen Hurts Officially Signs $255 Million Deal

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed up to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly to officially lay pen to paper on his $255 contract extension. He was impeccably dressed in a new suit, with teammates seated in the back of the auditorium to show their support, as owner Jeffrey Lurie introduced him. Hurts is the face of the franchise, something he takes great pride in.

“I really can’t help but keep the main thing the main thing with what I set out to do, what this organization has set out to do,” Hurts told reporters. “The only thing that I’ve ever wanted to do is be the best version of myself and that hasn’t changed, that won’t change.”

“Money is nice, championships are better.”@JalenHurts is focused on one thing and one thing only. 🏆 (via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/lnjOaWGHOo — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2023

Then, in typical Hurts’ fashion, he put everything in perspective with a motivational message sure to wind up on a bulletin board in the Eagles’ locker room at some point: “Money is nice. Championships are better.”