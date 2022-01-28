Eagles Young Playmaker Undergoes ‘Reconstruction’ Surgery

The recovery clock on Tyree Jackson has begun ticking after the Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end underwent knee surgery. Dr. Robert LaPrade performed a successful operation on Thursday to correct his torn ACL, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The recovery timetable from a torn ACL is typically six to nine months. The best-case scenario has him back for Week 1. Jackson was injured late in the fourth quarter of the regular-season finale on a freak special-teams play. The mishap was doubly frustrating since he missed the first six weeks due to a fractured back. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut on November 7 and saw action in nine games.

#Eagles TE Tyree Jackson had successful ACL reconstruction surgery today with Dr. Robert LaPrade, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Jackson made three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown while serving as the third tight end. He started transitioning from quarterback to tight end for the Eagles during 2021 training camp in his third NFL season. He talked about how that switch was going right before getting hurt in Week 17.

“I’m for sure embodying a tight end. Once I put my hand in the dirt,” Jackson said. “I’m blocking, I’m running down on kickoff, I’m on kickoff return and doing those things. I’m totally bought in to having the mindset of tight end and doing whatever a tight end is asked to do.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jason Kelce Posts Tribute to Brandon Brooks

Brandon Brooks announced his retirement from football on Wednesday during an emotional press conference. The Pro Bowl right guard cited wear and tear on his body as the main reason for hanging up his cleats. He’ll head back to college and pursue a business degree.

Several Eagles players congratulated Brooks on social media, including Jason Kelce. The heart and soul of the offensive line posted a touching Instagram message to one of the best guards in the NFL.

“In my 6 years of being his teammate, there was not a better guard in this league when he was healthy,” Kelce wrote. “It is no secret I enjoyed my most successful years as an Eagle both individually and collectively with him by my side, and that is a testament to the teammate and player he was for our team.”

Bears Looking at Eagles Passing-Game Coordinator

Eagles passing-game coordinator Kevin Patullo could be on the move. He is a “name to watch” as the next offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Chicago is set to make Matt Eberflus their new head coach following a four-year run as the defensive coordinator for the Colts. Eberflus and Patullo worked together in Indianapolis.

With the #Bears having finalized their deal with Matt Eberflus, what’s next for Justin Fields is a big question. #Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is a name to watch for new OC. https://t.co/6qpqk3yij7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Patullo, of course, is one of Nick Sirianni’s most trusted advisers. He served as interim head coach (not Jonathan Gannon) in Philly when Sirianni hit the COVID-19 list. He didn’t have to call a game since Sirianni returned from health and safety protocols in time, but it was a telling choice. Obviously, Patullo is highly regarded around the NFL as a respected offensive mind.