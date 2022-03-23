Eagles’ Level of Interest in Tyreek Hill Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

Any trade involving a wide receiver elicits strong reactions from Philadelphia Eagles fans. Why didn’t they make a move for [insert name here]? They blew it again. That Pro Bowl player got away to a hated NFC rival for a very affordable price.
None of the above applies to the completed trade between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill. The playmaker dubbed “Cheetah” is off to South Beach where he’ll form a blurry two-headed lightning bolt with Jaylen Waddle. Opposing cornerbacks beware. However, Hill didn’t come cheap — five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder — and the move become even more expensive when the Dolphins handed him a new $120 million contract (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).
That seems to be the going rate for elite receivers (see: Davante Adams). Hill didn’t make sense for Philadelphia, not worth the high price tag or the troubling off-field drama. And, according to Inside the Birds’ Geoff Mosher, the Eagles never entertained the idea of trading for the three-time All-Pro when rumors started flying. They showed no interest.
DeVante Parker Becomes Intriguing Name to Watch
The Dolphins’ new depth chart is set in stone: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle. Miami should have one of the most explosive offenses in football assuming Tua Tagovailoa can take the next step in his development. Remember, they also signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal.
Which begs the question: what about DeVante Parker? The 6-foot-3, 219-pound target is coming off a hamstring injury that limited him to 10 games in 2021. Parker was never himself and sat on injured reserve for a chunk of the year.
Make no mistake, he’s a very good receiver who just turned 29 in January. Parker has 338 career receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns, including a 1,202-yard season in 2019. That was the same year he caught seven balls for 159 yards and two scores against Philadelphia.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman should be on the phone right now with Parker’s agent. He’s only due $11.35 million over the next two seasons — $5.675 million per year — plus he’d be under team control. Parker plays big and physical, but he also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He’s a perfect fit.
Eagles Twitter Stated Case for Tyreek Hill
There were a few fans crying in their beers about not getting Hill on Twitter. They certainly had the draft capital to pull off a blockbuster trade, but the cap space wasn’t quite there for a guy set to make $30 million a year. Still, the talk was out there and some thought it made sense for a franchise desperate for a No. 1 receiver.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets made a competitive offer for Hill but the Dolphins’ offer was slightly better. Either way, Eagles fans felt the need to lament losing out.
In the end, the price tag just too darn steep even if Hill is a “human joystick.”
