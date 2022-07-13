Ex-Georgia Stud Leads Potential USFL Tryout Candidates for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for training camp, with some players working out extra hard at their home gyms. Things are looking up after a one of the best offseasons in recent memory.

The Eagles are quietly gaining momentum as the favorites to win the NFC East. The free-agent signings of Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and James Bradberry – coupled with the trade for A.J. Brown, and drafting of Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, Nakobe Dean – have only heightened those lofty expectations. And general manager Howie Roseman may not be done tweaking the roster.

“We’re a better football team than we were when we last took the field, and I say that with all due respect to where we were at that time, but I think we’ve gotten better,” Roseman told reporters on April 30. “We can still continue to get better and add pieces, and we’ll do that.”

USFL Standouts Eagles Should Invite to Camp

The USFL wrapped up a successful return season on July 5 when the Birmingham Stallions beat the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 for the championship. The league plans to run it back in 2023, but it may be lacking some standout players if they choose to pursue their NFL dreams.

Here are a few guys who may have earned training camp invites with their stellar play, including three perfect fits for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Davin Bellamy, Edge Rusher: The 6-foot-5, 259-pounder was a revelation during his first season in the USFL. He was named to the All-Defense Team after racking up 5.5 sacks and 40 total tackles for the New Orleans Breakers, while using his raw athleticism to push the pocket on every play. Bellamy also earned a sterling reputation as a team leader and resident trash talker.

Yes, he would fit in quite nicely as a rotational edge rusher next to Brandon Graham. He can also play multiple positions after starting at outside linebacker at Georgia in 2017, two years before Nakobe Dean took over. More “Dawg Culture” would certainly appeal to the Eagles’ locker room.

Cheyenne O’Grady, Tight End: The former Arkansas Razorback was one of the best tight ends in the USFL. He made 32 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Bandits. The 6-foot-4, 256-pounder has the size necessary to excel in the NFL, but concerns linger over his blocking ability. O’Grady was cut in 2021 after a three-month tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals. He could be worth another look, especially on a veteran minimum salary.

And the Eagles could use more talent and depth at the position. Tyree Jackson continues to rehab from a torn ACL. He’s expected to start the year on the PUP list which leaves a lot of inexperience at tight end. O’Grady plays like a physical receiver, a guy who can pick up yards with defenders draped on him. He’ll have to prove his “maturity issues” from college are a thing of the past.

Brandon Wright, Punter: The Eagles will enter training camp with only one punter on the roster: Arryn Siposs. The Aussie footballer is coming off a down year and everyone knows how much Nick Sirianni loves competition. He is definitely going to bring in a camp body to push Siposs, preferably someone with NFL experience.

Enter Wright who served practice squad stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams in 2020 before making his way to the USFL. The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder had a golden boot last season as the league’s best punter. Wright averaged 48.4 yards per punt while placing 16 punts inside the 20-yard line and generating seven touchbacks. He’s the real deal.