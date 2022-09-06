Vegas Odds Project Three Key Eagles to Improve, a Surprising Four to Decline

The most important theme throughout Philadelphia Eagles training camp has been that the trajectory of quarterback Jalen Hurts will go a long way in dictating how good the Eagles are this season. There are varying opinions from analysts and talking heads about just how good he’ll be, but one group of experts expects him to trend upward: Vegas bookmakers.

Their odds say Hurts will have a better season than last year, along with new receiver A.J. Brown. However, the sports books project wide receiver DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry to take a step back statistically in 2022.

Here’s a look at some of the projections based on player prop lines at the BetMGM Sportsbook.

QB: Jalen Hurts Trends Up in Passing, Down in Rushing

Last season, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions while rushing for 784 yards and 10 scores. This season, the bookmakers are setting a higher over/under for Hurts through the air. Their numbers are 3,599.5 yards, 22.5 touchdowns, and 10.5 interceptions.

They expect Hurts to rush for 699.5 yards and 8.5 touchdowns. That’s a slight pull back from last season, but overall they have Hurts accounting for about 4,300 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns, versus 3,928 yards and 26 scores last year.

It makes sense to expect more through the air and less on the ground, as the Eagles have acquired additional passing targets for Hurts. The young quarterback has already passed one key test as a franchise quarterback.

RB: Miles Sanders Expected to Surpass Last Year’s Stats

Last year running back Miles Sanders picked up 754 yards on 137 attempts, but failed to find the end zone. The previous year he racked up 867 yards and 6 scores, and BetMGM expects him to revert back towards his 2020 form. They set the total at 849.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns.

Sanders has averaged 5.3 and 5.5 yards per carry respectively the last two years, and at 25 years old there’s no reason to expect a drop off. But he’s only managed to stay on the field for more than 12 games once, and that was during his rookie year in 2019.

The question here seems to be more about whether or not Sanders can stay healthy. If he plays a full season, he should easily top the yardage number. Touchdowns for running backs involve a bit more luck in terms of how many goal-to-go situations arise for them.

WR: A.J. Brown Expected to Revert To 2020 Form

In 2021, A.J. Brown appeared in 13 games with 63 receptions for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns. The year prior he appeared in 14 games and went for 70 catches, 1,075 yards, and 11 scores. The totals indicate that Brown is expected to put up similar numbers, at least in terms of catches and yards.

They’ve set his over/under at 70.5 receptions for 1,024.5 yards, with 6.5 touchdowns.

WR: DeVonta Smith Projected to Regress Statistically

This probably has more to do with fewer targets coming his way with a new weapon like Brown in the fold, but Vegas expects Smith to fail to improve upon his rookie season in which he had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

They’ve set his totals at 63.5 receptions, 874.5 yards, and 5.5 touchdowns. Smith should draw more favorable matchups this year with Brown often likely to draw the attention of opponents’ top cornerback, but Brown’s presence also means Smith won’t be the top wide receiver any more, and may not get the 104 targets he received last season.

TE: Dallas Goedert Predicted to See His Numbers Decline

A lot of people expect a breakout year for tight end Dallas Goedert, but Vegas doesn’t share the same sentiment towards the 27-year-old. Coming off a 56 catch, 830 yard, four touchdown season, BetMGM has only set his totals at 60.5 receptions, 649.5 yards, and 4.5 touchdowns.

This likely has a lot to do with A.J. Brown’s addition, as well. Goedert was targeted 76 times last year, and that could go down. That said, Hurts is likely to attempt more than the 432 passes he tossed last season, so there could be more to go around than expected.

CB: Darius Slay Projected Below His Career Average as Starter

Cornerback Darius Slay nabbed three interceptions last season, and has averaged 3.4 per year over the last five seasons. and 2.9 a year since becoming a starter. But BetMGM set his number in 2022 at 2.5, indicating a slight decline from last year and a significant decline from his last five years.

That said, Slay’s 8 interceptions in 2017 could reasonably be viewed as an outlier, and if you toss those, 2.5 seems about in line with his performance. However, a revamped pass rushing unit and an upgraded secondary could see more opposing quarterbacks under pressure and without easy targets. That could mean more passes thrown at Slay, and more opportunities for interceptions.

CB: James Bradberry Projected Below His Last Three Years

Former Panthers and Giants cornerback James Bradberry picked off three passes each in 2019 and 2020, and four last season. But BetMGM set his number at just 2.5 this year.

This Eagles defense seems poised for a strong year, and their pass rush and secondary both saw significant investments through free agency, the draft, and trades. Bradberry should get plenty of opportunities to turn opposing quarterbacks over, so this one is a bit of a head scratcher.

Eagles Now Favored to Win Division

Even a few hours ago, the Eagles and Cowboys were neck-and-neck in the betting odds for the division title. Now the Eagles are slight favorites, with Fan Duel moving them to +135 and dropping the Cowboys to +155. That implies around a 42% chance for the Eagles and a 39% chance for the Cowboys. Slight favorites, but favorites indeed.

Here’s a look at what the Vegas win totals say about the Eagles game-by-game schedule.