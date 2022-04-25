New Contract Wrinkle Revealed for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

While everyone debates the future of Jalen Hurts, one thing cannot be overstated: Hurts’ contract is one of the most team-friendly in sports. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will earn $1.08 million in base salary for 2022 as part of the four-year rookie deal Hurts inked as a second-round pick in 2020.

That’s an insanely cheap price for a starting quarterback. Hurts ranks No. 53 among all signal-callers for base salary in 2022; and No. 60 in total cash among qualifying quarterbacks. To put that in perspective: a bunch of third-stringers are due more money than Hurts in 2022, including Jeff Driskel, Ryan Griffin, and Josh Johnson.

If you follow Hurts on social media then you know how hard he works out. The 23-year-old is a known gym rat and powerlifter who can bench as much as some defensive linemen. So it’s interesting to see how the Eagles slid workout bonuses of $75,000 (2022) and $100,000 (2023) into his contract. Those are given to players to ensure they take the offseason conditioning program seriously.

The #Eagles & 2nd round QB Jalen Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02M deal that includes a $1.94M signing bonus. Interesting to note: Hurts received workout bonuses in Year 3 ($75K) and Year 4 ($100K) similar to Drew Lock, who was picked 11 spots before him. A QB premium. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Which doesn’t even seem necessary when considering Hurts’ work ethic. Workout bonuses are defined as compensation for attending an agreed-upon percentage of the offseason workouts, per NFL Media, and cannot exceed 84.375% of the team’s scheduled workouts.

“You haven’t seen the very best of us,” Hurts told reporters toward the end of last season. “We’re still waiting for that day when we put it all together and say that we’ve played our best. Until then, we’re always striving for more. I think that’s the definition of what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

Brian Baldinger: “I’m a huge Jalen Hurts fan. The guy is an unbelievable leader. He just wants to win. This off-season, I had to wake up at 5am just to workout with him, and he was already warmed up. He can be the next Russell Wilson or Lamar Jackson. There’s no reason he can’t.” pic.twitter.com/t45VqiqA4L — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 23, 2021

Hurts Working Out with AJ Brown

The strong friendship between Hurts and Tennessee Titans receiver AJ Brown isn’t a secret. They have been tight since high school and Hurts even attended Brown’s draft-day party in 2019. There has already been a small campaign — set off by a cryptic message from Hurts — to get Brown fitted for a Kelly green jersey.

Jalen Hurts working out with Titans WR AJ Brown. Titans have been adamant they're not looking to trade Brown, FWIW.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/64FA5KN8wj — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) April 24, 2022

Now those rumors are starting back up after Hurts posted an Instagram story showing them working out together (h/t Thomas R. Petersen). Brown wants a new contract from Tennessee but negotiations have stalled. The Titans remain adamant that they have no intention of trading Brown, though. Stay tuned.

Nick Sirianni: ‘This Guy Loves Football’

While those outside the NovaCare Complex might be doubting Hurts, no one inside the building is. Head coach Nick Sirianni has reiterated numerous times this offseason that Hurts is the team’s unquestioned starter. He has been evaluating the tape from 2021 and loves the strides made by Hurts in his first full year as QB1.

“I think that’s common of who Jalen Hurts is as a player and as a quarterback, that he just continues to get better,” Sirianni said on March 2. “Whether that’s from Alabama to Oklahoma or Oklahoma to his first year in the NFL or first year to second year. We just know that progression is going to continue.

“It’s not just because we’ve seen the progression go like that, it’s because of the person that he is. He loves football. This guy loves football and he’s just willing to do the things that he needs to do to get better and that’s why he does continue to get better.”