Eagles Show Interest in Former Commanders WR With Connection to Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles brought former Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims in for a workout, according to the NFL’s November 29 waiver wire.

Sims played his college ball at Alabama from 2014 until 2017. He was teammates with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for two seasons (in 2016 and 2017).

Sims was a strong supporter of Hurts, who received loads of unjust criticism when Alabama lost to Clemson in the national championship after Hurts’ freshman campaign in 2016.

“He’s a great passer,” Sims said about Hurts when the two were teammates in 2017, via The Tide 100.9 FM. “He do what he gotta do. To me, when everybody says he’s not a good passer or he needs to do more, he’s doing what he needs to do. Every day he works on it.”

Philly has yet to add the former Alabama wideout to its practice squad, but it’s a possibility in the future if the team liked what it saw.

More on Cam Sims’ Past at Alabama, Connection to Jalen Hurts

CAM. SIMS. With the GRAB! pic.twitter.com/QQCspowULF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 27, 2023

Sims appeared in 41 games over his collegiate career for the Crimson Tide. He caught 34 passes for 405 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown in his time in Tuscaloosa.

During his sophomore year in 2015, Sims suffered two torn ligaments in his left knee, also breaking his tibia. It was the only significant injury he suffered while in college.

It feels noteworthy that Hurts was the quarterback for both of Sims’ best games with the Tide. The WR had one catch for 60 yards against Ole Miss in September of 2017 and four catches for 54 yards against Kent State in September of 2016.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Sims entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with Washington. He spent five years with the Commanders, from 2018-2022. In that span, he appeared in 55 games (17 starts), catching 57 passes on 92 target for 804 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

The Commanders elected not to re-sign him after his 2022 campaign, and he landed in Las Vegas with the Raiders after that. las Vegas released him during its final roster cuts after the 2023 preseason. He had a brief stint on the New York Giants‘ practice squad earlier this season, but is currently a free agent. We’ll see if he lands in Philly.

Eagles Still Have Issues at WR3 Position

Literally can not stop thinking about the Olamide Zaccheaus Touchdown. What a freaking play.pic.twitter.com/9JnbN8lnB9 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 27, 2023

Despite their winning ways so far this season, the Eagles have had difficulties finding a capable WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has yet to emerge as a repeated threat, although he is fresh from catching a clutch 29-yard touchdown pass between two defenders with under 12:00 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

So far this season, Zaccheaus has seven catches for 116 yards and two TDs, and the depth behind him is sparse. Receiver Quez Watkins has spent most of the season on injured reserve. Watkins was active Week 12, but wasn’t targeted.

Veteran pick up Julio Jones has been limited in practice leading up to Philly’s Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and he hasn’t contributed much, catching five passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in five games.

The Eagles currently have three wide, receivers on their practice squad: Greg Ward, Devon Allen and Joseph Ngata. We’ll see if Sims possibly takes one of their spots.