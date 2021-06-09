Eagles TE Coach Provides ‘Positive’ Update on Zach Ertz

It seems like there’s a new update or rumor on Zach Ertz every single day. The latest one comes from the mouth of Philadelphia Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael who didn’t rule out the three-time Pro Bowler returning to the team in 2021.

The first-year position coach addressed the media on Tuesday and immediately got hit with questions about Ertz. Michael was honest and forthcoming in saying that he’s been in “constant communication” with the Eagles’ starting tight end from last season. Ertz was the only tenured veteran to skip voluntary spring OTAs at the NovaCare Complex. Not a great sign.

“I’ve had an opportunity throughout, you know, early when we all first got here, I had an opportunity to call and speak with Zach and have continued to stay in touch,” Michael told reporters. “Consistent communication with him you know throughout, so yeah, that’s been good just in terms of the conversations that we’ve had.”

Right. But have those conversations been difficult ones?

“In terms of difficulty, no,” Michael said. “I look forward to an opportunity to work with him hopefully as it goes forward. I just want to make sure there’s communication there and that’s been positive. I have great respect for him. He’s played winning football at a high level for a long time.”

Dallas Goedert Elevated to Starter

The assumption has been that Ertz will either be traded or released before training camp begins. That would elevate fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert to top billing on the depth chart, something he briefly touched on last week. Goedert also revealed that he’s been talking to the Eagles about a new contract.

“Obviously, I have high expectations for myself,” Goedert said. “I hold myself to a high standard but I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team win games. I think contract stuff is still in discussions a little bit. I’m not too worried about that.”

Dallas Goedert discussed his contract situation today:

According to Eagle Maven, Goedert is the clear-cut number one tight end in Philadelphia whether Ertz returns or not. He would start the year as the backup. If true, that is a pretty shocking new development.

Michael wasn’t asked to elaborate on that report, but the former Indianapolis Colts assistant did add his two cents on Goedert.

“It’s been great just to have an opportunity to work with him and all the guys in the room,” Michael said. “Just the learning for both sides. For Dallas learning and all the players learning the system and the coaching styles and all the different things that are going on, and then for me as a position coach to learn those guys.”

Eagles Set Preseason Schedule

The Eagles finalized their preseason schedule on Tuesday after nailing down the exhibition finale. They will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The two teams have concluded the preseason against one another every year since 2001 — except for last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia hosts two preseason games — versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12, versus the New England Patriots on Aug. 19. They also have a public training camp practice scheduled for Aug. 8 at Lincoln Financial Field. Click here to see key offseason dates and how to get tickets.