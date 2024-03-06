Former Eagles Super Bowl Champion Signs with NFC East Rival

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end, and Super Bowl champion tight end Zach Ertz has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders, a league source confirms to Heavy.

Ertz, 33, was chosen by the Eagles in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and went on to win a Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia’s victory over the New England Patriots following the 2017 season.

Spending the first nine seasons of his career in Philadelphia before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the 2021 NFL trade deadline, Ertz caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards with 38 touchdowns in an Eagles uniform en route to making three trips to the Pro Bowl during that span.

Ertz requested and was granted his release by the Cardinals back on November 30, 2023, before eventually signing with the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad in advance of the NFL Playoffs. However, Ertz did not appear in either of the Lions’ postseason games.

Through his first 12 seasons, Ertz has pulled down 709 career receptions for 7,434 yards with 46 touchdowns, while averaging 10.5 yards per reception.

What Zach Ertz Adds to The Commanders

Landing with the Commanders could present Ertz with the opportunity to compete for a starting role immediately in 2024.

Last season, Washington did not have a tight end eclipse 200 yards for the season. John Bates finished as the Commanders’ most productive tight end, by catching 19 of his 28 targets for 151 yards but did not score a touchdown.

Washington is slated to select No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, and in all likelihood the Commanders will select a franchise quarterback with that pick. Ertz is the type of player who can act as a security blanket for a young quarterback.

As Pro Football Focus points out, Ertz is one year removed from Cardinals quarterbacks posting a 100.9 passer rating when targeting him during the 2022 season.

Eagles’ Howie Roseman has Bold Plans for 2024

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman understands the need to quickly turn the page from a disappointing finish to the 2023 season.

Especially with quarterback Jalen Hurts entering his age-26 season, the onus is on Roseman to build a roster capable of returning to the upper echelon of the NFC and competing for Super Bowls immediately.

“We know what we have on this roster,” Roseman told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “We know we have a chance to add some really good players to what we already have, and that’s exciting.

“We have a lot of work to do, there’s no question about that. That’s the way it is in the National Football League. Last season didn’t end the way we wanted, so we have our work cut out for us and there is no other group I’d rather have with me making this happen.”

Currently projected to have upwards of $39.6 million in cap space, Roseman and the Eagles sound primed to continue building around Hurts and a young core of players chosen in recent drafts now thrust into prominent roles, such as center Cam Jurgens, defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and others.

“We’re looking forward and we’re in talent-acquisition mode so we are looking at every position and saying, ‘How can we get better there?'” Roseman explained. “We’re going to look at every avenue to build. We’re going to be aggressive – free agents, trade, Draft. The signings we’ve done, we’re excited about them.

“We have some new coaches and it’s a fresh start. That’s how we are looking at thing and it’s an exciting time for us. It’s a competitive league and we know where we want to be.”