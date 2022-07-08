Eagles New Playmaker Delivers Stern Warning to Haters

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the 2022 season with a completely revamped receiving corps, a group many pundits believe could rank among the very best in the NFL. The addition of Zach Pascal was a sneaky good, under-the-radar move for a legitimate red-zone threat.

Pascal has 15 touchdowns, plus 1,888 receiving yards on 150 receptions in 64 career games. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound target has already set a pretty lofty scoring goal for his first year in midnight green. Pascal’s reunion with Nick Sirianni – his former offensive coordinator in Indianapolis – could be magical. Don’t sleep on the potential for a guy ready to dispel the myth that he is simply a “blocking WR.” Pascal is a complete wide receiver as he alluded to on Twitter.

Yall really be thinking im just a blocking WR

Nah i will really route somebody ass up .

“I try and go into every season not trying to think of a role but just being able to do whatever they ask of me,” Pascal told reporters on March 24. “If that’s to go block 50 people then I’ll go block 52 people. If they tell me to go make a couple of catches I’m going to go make the spectacular catches or whatever it is they need me to help guide the receivers or whatever it is. I’m available to help this team and this city and this organization in the best way possible.”

Nick Sirianni Lobbied Hard for Pascal

It’s no secret that Sirianni wanted Pascal to join the Eagles. The head coach has been talking about his favorite receiver dating back to last season when “DAWG Culture” first entered the Philly sports lexicon. Sirianni lobbied for Pascal this offseason and the front office listened.

“Of course, I want Zach Pascal on this football team. I don’t think that’s a secret here,” Sirianni told reporters on March 29. “So my job is to explain how we will use Zach Pascal. My job is to explain what I see in the player and the use of it, or if it’s on the defensive side of the ball, it’s to explain why as an offensive coach I fear this guy, right? Or I don’t fear this guy, that’s kind of how we go about that right there.”

Zach Pascal is signing with the Eagles, source confirms. Nick Sirianni brings his favorite player to Philly. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 21, 2022

Pascal is expected to battle Greg Ward and Quez Watkins for the starting job at slot receiver at training camp. Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor could get some looks there if he’s still on the roster on July 26. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown have the two starting spots on the outside locked down.

Eagles Discussed Trading Reagor to Baltimore

Following the 2022 NFL draft a report leaked out about the Eagles trying to trade Reagor to Baltimore. The Ravens wanted to unload veteran safety Chuck Clark, per Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan, but no formal offer was ever made. The Eagles didn’t appear ready to give up on the 21st overall pick from 2020.

Reagor’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason despite several votes of confidence coming from the front office. General manager Howie Roseman said Reagor has been “working his butt off” and there will be a role for him. What that role is remains shrouded in mystery.

“We talked about it at the end of the season; we need Jalen [Reagor] to take another step,” Roseman said on March 2. “We need Jalen to do some of the things we drafted him to do. He knows that. There’s no secret about that. We’ve told him the same things.”