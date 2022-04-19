Eagles New Weapon Fires Shot at Ex-Colts Teammate Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz put up impressive numbers in Indianapolis last season, but his attitude seemed to rub people the wrong way. And the Colts missed the playoffs. For all those reasons — plus criticism over his leadership style — Wentz was sent packing to the Washington Commanders.

He’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles twice this year in the NFC East where Zach Pascal will be staring him down from the other sideline. Pascal and Wentz were teammates for one year in Indianapolis before the 27-year-old receiver inked a one-year deal with the Eagles. Pascal was a free agent and could have signed anywhere he wanted, including Washington to join Wentz for another season. Forget it. Pascal was happy to see that relationship dissolve.

“Absolutely not,” Pascal told WAVY-TV in Virginia. “Absolutely not. That’s just what it is.”

I do think there could be something to Carson Wentz not exactly maximizing Pascal last season. Hasn’t been the guy to always get the best out of his WRs. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 21, 2022

Pascal didn’t elaborate on what went wrong, but his sheepish smile said all anyone needed to know. It’s all water under the bridge. He expressed excitement over playing for the Eagles and in front of some of the most passionate football fans on the planet.

“They’re passionate, I say that,” Pascal said. “They’re very passionate about their team, their city, the game … so wins got to come with it. I know the head coach. I know multiple players on that team. I know the culture in that city. They’re go-getters, so I just feel like it’s a great fit for me, great fit for my family.”

Pascal Takes Wentz’s Old Jersey Number

Some people were reading into the fact that Pascal chose Wentz’s old No. 11 jersey to wear in Philly. Don’t read too much into that. He couldn’t claim the trusty No. 14 he wore for years in Indy because Kenneth Gainwell has it. Ditto for his college No. 6 since DeVonta Smith wears it. And Richard Rodgers owns the No. 81 jersey he donned in high school.

Pascal just didn’t have many options and landed on No. 11 which probably had nothing to do with Wentz. Probably. It should be noted that the former Old Dominion standout will be the first Eagles player to wear No. 11 since Wentz was traded in 2021.

Zach Pascal is saying something about Carson Wentz by taking his number pic.twitter.com/uoghvewGdt — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) March 25, 2022

Taking the High Road About Colts’ Struggles

Pascal was asked to explain what happened last year in Indianapolis as the team imploded down the stretch. The Colts went 6-1 in November and December before face-planting in the final two games and missing the playoffs.

Wentz was brutal in the regular-season finale, a 26-11 loss to the abysmal Jacksonville Jaguars. Pascal skirted around the reasons why that happened, refusing to throw anyone under the bus.

“I can’t put a finger on what happened,” Pascal told Philly reporters on March 24. “All I can say is we fell hard and we didn’t reach that goal, and so I’m just excited to be in this position, able to help this organization [the Eagles], this team reach this goal.”