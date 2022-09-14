Eagles Reveal ‘Cool Thing About’ Key Special Teams Play, NFC Award Handed Out

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The second-year player made a crucial catch on Sunday when the Detroit Lions sprung a surprise onsides kick on the Eagles with 4:09 left in the third quarter.

McPhearson calmly corraled the football and handed it over to Jalen Hurts and the offense. The Eagles took over possession at the 49-yard line, then Boston Scott punched in a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Philly lead to 38-21. The play helped halt Detroit’s momentum after the Lions had made it a 10-point game.

Special-teams coordinator Michael Clay could be seen shouting encouragement from the sideline when it happened. On Tuesday, Clay showered McPhearson with praise for staying disciplined.

“It’s always great when you have a full offseason going against an opponent that you know can pull out some trickery here and there,” Clay told reporters. “I could tell the guys until I’m blue in the face, watch out for the onside kick, but kudos to Zech to stay disciplined, stay in there at that time of the game not to panic. He stayed patient right there.”

Not only that, Clay revealed the Eagles had worked on that exact scenario in practice during the week. He made sure to send kudos out to linebacker Patrick Johnson who was the rover on the onsides kick. He was the first one to dart over toward the ball after the kick.

“We had gone over it and we’ve worked on it in practice,” Clay said. “The cool thing about it is what we worked on in practice, it happened in the game. Kind of makes you feel good as a coach that you had these guys prepared.”

Britain Covey Promoted to Lead Punt Returner

The worst kept secret in Philadelphia became a reality on Saturday when the Eagles elevated Britain Covey from the practice squad. The shifty rookie was long rumored to be in the mix for lead punt returner duties after a strong training camp. Covey got two cracks at the job in Week 1, fielding two punts cleanly for 13 yards against the Lions.

Neither return was flashy. Neither one was explosive. But he achieved the most important goal needed on punt return: he didn’t fumble or turn the ball over. Clay walked away impressed with Covey’s maturity and stoicism.

“He’s cool, calm, and collected. It’s like having a veteran out there,” Clay said. “He catches it, gets downhill. He’s very talkative on the sideline with guys on the punt return team, with myself, what he’s seeing right there.”

Clay went on to detail what he saw out of Covey on his two punt returns:

“On that first one he did a great job on the shorter punt to fair catch it, saved us some yards right there, so I thought Britain did a good job in his first action, live action really against some guys, and we’re just going to strive to get better in every aspect we possibly can.”

Ready to Face Jalen Reagor, Vikings Punt Returner

The Eagles traded Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on August 31 in a mutually beneficial move. Reagor needed a fresh start after struggling over his first two seasons in Philly. He was the lead punt returner for the Eagles — essentially the guy Covey replaced — and now he’s handling that same role for his new team.

Reagor returned one punt for seven yards in Week 1. And he’ll likely be back there again on Monday Night Football when the Eagles host the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Clay wished nothing but the best for Reagor, adding that his unit will be ready for everything.

“He is still a very dangerous returner,” Clay said of Reagor. “You can’t bat an eye at a guy that’s had a punt return for a touchdown, and you have a kick returner from Iowa State that had two as a rookie. You have to be ready for everything. I wish everything the best for Jalen, for himself and his family and everything, but we have to get ready for a game come Monday night.”

That kick returner from Iowa State is Kene Nwangwu who went for 25 yards on his lone chance against the Packers in Week 1.