Breakout Sun Considered Among ‘Biggest Flight Risks’

Grayson Allen is having a breakout season with the Phoenix Suns. This season, he’s putting up 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field. All of which are career-highs.

However, because his contract expires in 2024, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why Allen’s contributions make him among the biggest flight risks in free agency.

“While this could all be interpreted as reasons for Phoenix to bring him back, doing so could be more costly than even this big-spending squad can stomach. Any team with shooting concerns and financial flexibility should make Allen a priority target (if not the priority target).

“Meanwhile, the Suns might have to pass on adding another big-money deal to their ledger,” Buckley wrote in a March 18 story.

Buckley added evidence that supports the idea that Allen’s contributions help Phoenix when he plays.

“Allen has made all of these stats matter, too. The Suns outscore opponents by 3.9 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor compared to only 0.7 per 100 when he isn’t.”

Allen is in the last year of a two-year, $17 million contract extension he signed with the Bucks in 2022. He will enter the 2024 NBA Offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Grayson Allen Floated as ‘Dream’ Nets Target

The Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that will have cap space this coming offseason. Given the team needs, they could look into adding Allen to the team.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why he thinks Allen is the Nets’ “dream” free agent taret.

“Whether Ben Simmons is more available or not (the latter sure feels more likely right now), the Brooklyn Nets should be interested in adding shooting. And Grayson Allen has been one of the league’s best volume shooters for half a decade.