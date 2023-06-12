Blazers Make Final Call on Blockbuster Trade Amid Damian Lillard Rumors: Report

With the NBA free agency period mere weeks away, rumors are already starting to swirl about what shakeups will take place to alter the NBA landscape this offseason. With the Portland Trail Blazers holding ownership of the number three pick in the NBA Draft this month, some believe the Blazers are primed to make a franchise-altering move. Jake L. Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that the franchise has an interest in acquiring Phoenix Suns star Center Deandre Ayton.

“Portland has valued Suns center Deandre Ayton in the past, sources told Yahoo Sports, but Phoenix is too asset-strapped for any realistic chance of prying Damian Lillard from Portland should the Blazers’ franchise player ultimately seek to play elsewhere this summer,” Fischer wrote.

However, Suns insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports radio station 98.7 FM had a conflicting report.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are not interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton,” Gambadoro said in response to Fischer’s report.

Blazers Aim To Build ‘Contender’ Around Damian Lillard

The Suns and Blazers have been linked to each other for potential trades several times since Phoenix got eliminated from the playoffs. Earlier in June, Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports noted that the Suns had an interest in acquiring Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard in a blockbuster deal.

But the reality is that Lillard is a generational talent that could flip any team’s fortunes. And as a result, every team will be on high watch for the All-Star guard this offseason as he is aging and still has championship aspirations.

Fischer notes that despite several teams remaining hopeful that the Blazers will make Lillard available, the franchise is focused on building a contender around their star guard.

“Rival front offices are certainly hoping Lillard plays the card he never has if Portland can’t find suitable upgrades to the Blazers’ roster by dangling the No. 3 pick in this month’s draft,” Fischer added.

“Although both franchise and superstar appear to be prioritizing building a true playoff contender around Lillard, with ongoing plans to re-sign forward Jerami Grant as well, sources said.”

Suns Could Shift Focus To Landing James Harden

Prying Lillard from the Blazers this offseason seems like an unlikely outcome for the Suns. Especially after expending a wealth of assets to land Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets just a few months ago. But fortunately for Phoenix, this offseason is as good a time as any to be in the market for a starting point guard.

Another player the Suns have been linked to is All-Star point guard James Harden. Harden and Durant have twice been teammates, once in Oklahoma City and once in Brooklyn. Fischer notes that Harden could pick up the last year of his player option in exchange for the Sixers trading him to the Phoenix Suns, which is how Paul ended up a Houston Rocket.

“And then there’s the idea of Phoenix exchanging Paul for James Harden, which has quietly circulated around some league personnel since the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. A reunion between Harden and Durant makes for great fodder, and the bearded point guard could feasibly pick up his 2023-24 player option on the condition Philadelphia trades him to the Suns,” Fischer added.

“You may remember Paul pulled that exact maneuver to join Harden in Houston in 2017. Harden, though, stands to gain quite a bit more financially from either staying pat with the 76ers or returning to the Rockets and their $60-plus million in waiting cap space.”