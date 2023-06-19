Chris Paul Strongly Reacts to Getting Traded by Suns in Bradley Beal Deal

Chris Paul was on a plane to New York when he found out the Phoenix Suns traded him to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade.

The 12-time All-Star told Sopan Deb of the New York Times that his son texted him and told him that he was now a member of the Wizards.

“I showed my phone to my wife,” Paul said. “Because, I mean, I had talked to James Jones yesterday or whatnot. I was surprised.”

The Suns traded Paul, Landry Shamet and draft picks to the Wizards for Beal, who waived his no-trade clause to play in Phoenix. Paul, who has a partially guaranteed contract for next season, told Deb that Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas — the Hall of Fame point guard who is close with Ishbia — wanted to go in a different direction.

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be. But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

What Is Next for Chris Paul?

The Wizards are expected to trade or waive Paul, who wants to play for a contender, league sources told Heavy Sports. The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to trade for CP3, while the Los Angeles Lakers hope the NBA legend gets waived so they can sign him as an unrestricted free agent.

“I don’t know (what happens next),” Paul said. “I really haven’t had enough time to process it yet. Like seriously, because these things that happen affect more than just me.”

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists this past season for the Suns while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.1% from the free-throw line. The five-time assists champion enjoyed his three years in Phoenix and is ready to get back to work.

“Like I said, Mat and Isiah, they want to go in a different direction,” Paul said. “But my time there has been amazing. You know what I mean? It’s been great. And so, get back to work.”

Chris Paul to the Lakers?

An NBA general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that it’s Paul’s “dream” to play for the Lakers and with LeBron James.

Paul almost became a Laker in 2011 to play with Kobe Bryant before former NBA commissioner David Stern vetoed the trade between the Lakers and New Orleans Hornets.

“Lakers first,” one Eastern Conference GM texted Deveney. “It’s not definite, a lot can happen. But you’d have to start there. He always had (the) dream of being a Laker (and) playing with LBJ (James).”

Paul and LeBron are best friends. In fact, Paul is Bronny James’ Godfather. Bronny is LeBron’s first son.

If the Lakers sign Paul, they could still re-sign D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, sources said. Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30.