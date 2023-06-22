Wizards Trade Former Suns Star Chris Paul for $128 Million Guard: Report

The Washington Wizards have traded former Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for shooting guard Jordan Poole, according to multiple reports.

Poole signed a four-year, $128 million contract last summer.

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said. https://t.co/GLCIS0bDsg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

The Wizards acquired Paul from the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade. Paul was never going to stay with Washington since the franchise is rebuilding under new president Michael Winger.

Paul, who has a partially guaranteed contract for next season, averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists this past season for the Suns while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

The Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals in six games. Monty Williams was fired as head coach and replaced by Frank Vogel.

The Warriors now have Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Green becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30, but Golden State is expected to re-sign the four-time champion, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Chris Was on a Plane When the Suns Traded Him to the Wizards

Paul was on a plane to New York when he found out the Suns traded him to the Wizards. The 12-time All-Star told Sopan Deb of the New York Times that his son texted him about the trade.

“I showed my phone to my wife,” Paul said. “Because, I mean, I had talked to James Jones yesterday or whatnot. I was surprised.”

The Suns traded Paul, Landry Shamet and draft picks to the Wizards for Beal, who waived his no-trade clause to play in Phoenix. Paul told Deb that Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas — the Hall of Fame point guard who is close with Ishbia — wanted to go in a different direction.

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be. But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.

“Like I said, Mat and Isiah, they want to go in a different direction. But my time there has been amazing. You know what I mean? It’s been great. And so, get back to work.”

Warriors Will Keep Chris Paul

The Warriors will not waive Paul, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2023

Paul’s wife and kids live in Los Angeles. The NBA legend will get to spend more time with them now since LA and San Francisco aren’t that far from each other.

One of the best players in NBA history, Paul has career averages of 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists. He’s still looking to win his first championship.

Meanwhile, Curry, Thompson and Green have won four rings and played in six Finals. The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals in six games after winning the 2022 title.