Devin Booker & Chris Paul Issue Strong Statements After Suns Lose to Lakers

Chris Paul and Devin Booker had a lot to say after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 22.

Both All-Stars questioned the free-throw disparity between the Suns and Lakers. Phoenix shot 20 free-throws, while Los Angeles went to the line 46 times.

“We’ve been seeing some crazy stuff in different situations,” Paul said. “I watch a lot of basketball and we’ve got a guy [Booker] who goes [to the rim] night in and night out and you don’t necessarily see the same [calls]. It’s crazy. Crazy how some of [the officials] too, you can’t even talk to them or approach them because that [communication] is horrible.”

Added Booker: “After the game is controlled in the first half and we’re down 20 to 30 free-throws, it’s kind of easier for them to give us some after that. Like Chris said, I watch these games every night, so I kind of understand what’s going on. I understand the agendas that are being pushed and trying to just get that out of my head and go out there and compete.”

The Lakers shot 36-of-46 from the free-throw line, while the Suns went 15-of-20. Los Angeles won by a final score of 122-111.

Monty Williams Is Angry

Suns head coach Monty Williams was very angry after the Suns-Lakers game. He went off on a fiery rant before walking out of his postgame press conference.

“I can sit here and rant and rave about what I feel like is not a fair whistle,” Williams said. “It’s just not. 46 free-throws. We’re attacking the rim. I’m getting explanations about we’re taking too many jump shots, midrange jump shots. We’re playing a physical game. They had 27 free-throws in the first half. They end up with 46. When do you see a game with 46 free-throws for one team? Like, that’s just not right. I don’t care how you slice it. It’s happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting and we’re not getting the same call and I’m tired of it. It’s old. 46 to 20 free-throws with Devin Booker on our team. He gets 12. I mean, our bench had no free-throws. It’s just, I’m over it. Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn’t matter what team it is. I’m tired of talking about free-throws. Our guys have to do their job, we understand that, but that’s a huge disparity. 46 free-throws, and I’ll say it again, 46 to 20. That’s it. That’s all I gotta say.”

The Suns have been called for 31 personal fouls in each of their past two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Lakers. Phoenix has lost five of its last six contests.

Devin Booker Is Excited to Get Kevin Durant Back

Booker is understandably excited to get Kevin Durant back. KD is currently out with a left ankle sprain. The future Hall of Famer injured himself on March 8 during pregame warmups at the Footprint Center.

“He’s unstoppable,” Booker said about Durant on March 21. “He just understands the game. He’s been doing this his whole entire life at the highest level, and even when you watch him do it, he just seems unfazed and unbothered by any type of situation that he’s thrown in.”

The Suns are 3-0 with Durant in the lineup. In the three games Durant played with Booker, the former averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while the latter averaged 36.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists.