Devin Booker Issues Challenge to Suns Teammates Ahead of Clippers Series

In the eyes of many, the Phoenix Suns are the safe pick to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Phoenix already had a roster loaded with talent. An All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, in conjunction with DeAndre Ayton, one of the most talented centers in the league, anchoring the front court. Even with an amass of talent, the Suns added Kevin Durant without parting ways with most of their core.

But even with Durant on the roster now, Booker says that he and his Suns’ teammates must approach the playoffs with caution. Knowing that they are approaching “tough times” Booker says he and his teammates have to stay locked in.

“Everybody has to be on board knowing that this is the hardest part of the season. There’s going to be tough times. There are going to be times we’re going to have to get on each other, hold each other accountable, but that’s just the name of the game,” Booker said to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Devin Booker Sends Message Ahead of Playoffs

The Suns have dealt with it all this season. Injuries, trades, change in ownership, you name it. Yet and still, they still enter the playoffs as a top-five seed.

Now they are preparing for a run they hope results in them securing the franchise’s first NBA title. In the playoffs, there are no excuses, as most teams have had to overcome a hurdle to get to this point. But regardless of any animosity they have faced, Booker says the Suns have to remain focused on the top goal.

“It’s been all over the place, but I think the main goal and what we realize since we lost last year and lost in the finals the year before that it comes down to this year,” Booker added.

“It’s the only thing that matters. It’s an important time and we’re at full health, full strength, and it’s time to do it.”

Paul George Ruled Out of First Round Against Suns

Nothing comes easy in the NBA Playoffs, but the Suns will have an advantage in their first-round series against the Clippers, who will be without their star forward, Paul George.

George, who averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game during the regular season, will miss the first round against the Suns after suffering a knee sprain on March 21. Despite having a two-time NBA Finals MVP on their roster in Kawhi Leonard, NBA insider Shams Charania believes George’s absence will be significant because he is arguably the Clippers’ “best player”.

“You’re down arguably your best player. The Clippers are going into this series with the mindset that they’re going to need to win this series, get past this series, to get him back into the lineup,” Charania said on “Run it Back” on April 11.

“They’re going to have to get out of the series without him if they want a chance potentially to get him back.”

"[The Clippers] are gonna have to get out of this series without [Paul George] if they want a chance potentially to get him back"@ShamsCharania with the latest on Paul George's injury, as the #Clippers will face the #Suns in 1st Round of Playoffs

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard also spoke on the steep hill he and his teammates have to climb.

“It took all we had. Guys in and out all season, guys focusing up towards the end of the year and we were able to get some wins, but it’s not over yet,” Leonard said via Bally Sports.

“It feels good. We got a challenge ahead of us. We got to be prepared and ready to go because they got a great team over there.”