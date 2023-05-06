Suns’ Devin Booker Addresses 47-Point Performance in Game 3 Win vs. Nuggets

After the Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 5, Devin Booker talked about his stellar performance.

The All-Star shooting guard said he knew he would have the ball in his hands more since point guard Chris Paul didn’t play.

“Just understanding that I’m gonna have more on-ball responsibility,” Booker said. “So still trying to find that balance of being aggressive and making sure everybody’s involved. Making sure KD’s getting his touches, allowing him to be aggressive in space. I know it’s gonna be a faster-tempo game with Cam Payne out there. I think he started off the game with a full-court layup, then a kick-ahead to JO for an easy layup. Those are important plays for our team.”

Booker was unstoppable in Game 3. The Kentucky product finished with 47 points, six rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes while shooting 20-of-25 from the field, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

“I feel so good,” Booker said. “Blessed to be out here.”

Devin Booker: I Was Aggressive All Game

Booker told reporters that he was aggressive all game because he knows that opens up things for his teammates, particularly Kevin Durant, who poured in 39 points while shooting 12-of-31 from the floor and 14-of-16 from the charity stripe in 43 minutes of action.

“Just trying to be aggressive,” Booker said. “Being ultra-aggressive. I understand that opens things up for my teammates when I play that way. And at the same time, just taking what the defense gives me. A lot of it was in transition. Block shots, rebounds and then just taking off. And KD draws so much attention. Left me wide open for a couple threes. And just getting easy ones.”

The Suns are now one win away from tying the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Game 4 is on May 7. It’s unknown if Paul will play after suffering a groin injury in Game 2.

Cameron Payne started in place of Paul in Game 3 and put up seven points and six assists in 30 minutes while shooting 3-of-9 overall and 1-of-5 from 3-point land.

Devin Booker Talks About Why He Enjoys the Pressure of the Playoffs

Booker said he enjoys the pressure of the playoffs because this is what he’s been training for his whole life.

“I mean, it’s all I know,” Booker said. “This is all I’ve dreamed of as a kid. I’ve dedicated a lot of my life. I’ve moved away from my family when I was young to pursue being in these moments. And just the people that came before me, man. Like my dad played and just being a fan of the game. It was my way through life. So it’s not time to fold up now.”

Booker is looking to win his first NBA championship. He was two wins away from winning the 2021 title before the Milwaukee Bucks won four games in a row to win the 2021 Finals 4-2.

With Durant by his side, Booker is primed to compete for a ring this year.