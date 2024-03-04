Draymond Green Says He Has ‘Nothing But Love’ for Suns’ Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant played with Draymond Green from 2016 to 2019, where they won two championships and made three NBA Finals appearances. Durant’s time in Golden State didn’t end well, but Green said that he still has love for the Phoenix Suns star.

Green explained in full detail his relationship with Durant on the February 29 episode of “7pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Antony & Kid Mero.” Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells transcribed Green’s words.

“I respect KD as a basketball player. He’s one of the best we’ve ever seen, and that’s kind of where it’s at. I got no ill will. I actually got nothing but love for KD, actually. But love is love. You know what I’m saying?” Green said.

He added that his love is so strong that Durant would have to do something drastically bad to lose Green’s love.

“If I got love for you, my love just don’t fade. My s–t ain’t going tomorrow. No, if I got love for you, I got love for you, and I got love for K. That ain’t going nowhere. You know what I’m saying? That’s going to always be that. That’s just how I am. You know what I’m saying? Once I got love for you, bro. You got to do some crazy f–ked up s–t for me to not have love for you no more.

Play

Draymond Green Wishes Kevin Durant Called Him

Though Draymond Green insists it’s all love with him and Kevin Durant, he wishes Durant hadn’t gone to the media to talk about Green’s problems.

On Anthony’s podcast, Green wished that Durant had gone to him in private instead.

“I think he did some wild s–t recently like you go on TV—bro you got my phone number—you go on TV tell me I hope he gets the help. You [Melo] hit me, you know what I’m saying? You hit me like, I’m here for you, you need anything I’m here for you bro. If that’s how you feel, hit me, you know what I’m saying? So I thought that was wild. It rubbed me the wrong way, but I got nothing but love for KD always. You know what I’m saying? That’s that we don’t need to talk everyday or nothing like that.”

After Green punched Jusuf Nurkic in the face, Durant vocalized his support for his former Warriors teammate.

Play

Kevin Durant May Return to Former Team

Technically, Kevin Durant started his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, who moved to Oklahoma City after his rookie season in 2008. Per NBA Hall-of-Famer Spencer Haywood, he believes Durant may end his career in Seattle.

Haywood said as much in an article with SuperSonics alumni in a March 4 story by HoopsHype’s Jake Uitti.

“Me and Durant are still talking about Seattle. We talked about it at the All-Star game [this year]. I can’t go any further – there’s some sneaky stuff going on that I can’t talk about because it’s private. But I wouldn’t be surprised if I see him in a Sonics uniform [again]. I was with his mother at the All-Star game – with him and his mother, everybody. I’m just saying.”

Seattle does not have a team, but if the NBA expands, that would open up the opportunity for the city to get the team back.