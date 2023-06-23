Suns Left in ‘Never-Seen’ Future Draft Position After Blockbuster Trade Is Settled

By the time the Suns were done dealing on Thursday night, following the ironing out of details on the trade that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix from Washington, a stunning reality showing just how all-in the Suns have gone on winning a championship in the short term came into focus.

The Suns do not control any of their draft picks over the next seven years. Yes, not until 2031 does Phoenix have a pick that is unencumbered by a trade or a potential draft swap.

Phoenix did use its second-round pick in Thursday’s draft to select Toumani Camara, a forward from Dayton, at No. 52. But it will be a long time before the Suns get to use another draft pick on their own.

In all, getting Beal cost the Suns three potential first-round pick swaps from Washington. It also sent the Wizards a staggering six second-round picks. Add the to that the fact that the Suns also owe the Nets four first-rounders and a pick swap going back to the Kevin Durant trade—plus the trade for Darius Bazley from Oklahoma City at least year’s deadline—and the franchise is all out of draft assets going forward.

One league executive chuckled about it. “I have never seen anything like that,” he said.

Suns Owe All Second-Round Picks to Wizards, Nets, Thunder

Here is the rundown of the Suns’ picks in the future. Which is to say, the NOT-Suns picks:

2024

First round: Washington swap

Second round: To Washington

2025

First round: To Brooklyn

Second round: To Washington

2026

First round: Washington swap

Second round: To Washington

2027

First round: To Brooklyn

Second round: To Washington

2028

First round: Brooklyn swap

Second round: To Washington

2029

First round: To Brooklyn

Second round: To Oklahoma City

2030

First round: Washington swap

Second round: Washington

While the short-term out look for a team built around stars like Beal, Durant and Devin Booker is a potential championship, if the Suns can’t win a title quickly, they will be in serious trouble. Durant is signed for three seasons and will be 35 in September. Beal, who has struggled to stay healthy in his NBA career, turns 30 next week.

That means there is a limited window for this Suns trio—if there is no championship by, say, 2026, the four years thereafter could be bleak.

Deandre Ayton Trade Still in Play

One of the pressing issues in Phoenix now is getting some help for the Durant-Beal-Booker supercore. That won’t be easy under new CBA rules that make it difficult for teams over the luxury tax’s so-called “second apron” to add quality role players.

The Suns still have center Deandre Ayton on the roster, and while there have been rumblings that Phoenix would welcome keeping Ayton to have him work with ne coach Frank Vogel, some see that as a smokescreen. Trading Ayton remains the key element to getting some depth in Phoenix.

The trade market has been weak on Ayton, but that could well change once free agency gets underway.

“There are teams that will come calling for him,” one NBA GM said. “The Suns know that. He is on the backburner but they’re ready to move him as soon as the right thing comes along. And at this point, if they can get a couple of really solid role players, that will be the right thing for them. That might not happen until we get into Summer League, though.”