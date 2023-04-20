Suns Star Kevin Durant Has Strong Words for Russell Westbrook & Kendrick Perkins

Phoenix Suns superstar swingman Kevin Durant appreciates how hard Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook plays.

While speaking to reporters on April 19, Durant talked about what it’s been like being guarded by Westbrook, his teammate for eight years on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“You appreciate guys who play extremely hard and push you to be better,” Durant said. “Push you to figure out ways to be better. A couple of those blocks, I took my mind off of him in the fourth for a split second and he come flying out of nowhere and get a block. So just being more patient and just understanding that people are gonna get their hands on some basketballs when they playin’ against me. So just not get discouraged and just keep playin’ and keep finding my spots.”

The Suns won Game 2 against the Clippers after dropping Game 1, so the best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 are in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. Phoenix has to win one of those games to reclaim home-court advantage.

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Kendrick Perkins’ Claim

Kendrick Perkins told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Durant and Westbrook used to be on separate teams during practices in OKC. However, according to KD, that’s false.

“No. See Perk is an entertainer now,” Durant said. “He has to add a little bit extra to it.”

Durant is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc through the first two games of the Suns-Clippers series. The future Hall of Famer is looking to win his third NBA championship.

Meanwhile, Westbrook is averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 34.3% overall and 33.3% from 3. The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles hasn’t won a title during his stellar career.

Durant and Westbrook led the Thunder to the 2012 Finals, where they faced LeBron James and the Miami Heat. The Heat won the series in five games.

Kevin Durant Sounds Off About Torrey Craig

Durant sounded off about Torrey Craig after the Suns beat the Clippers in Game 2. Craig has played very well in the series thus far.

“We need him to continue to be confident to shoot the ball,” Durant said. “He understands that team (the Clippers), like I said, gon’ play a little gimmicky and throw a big on him or just leave him wide open or give him a 3. So you gotta make ’em pay and I think he’s been doin’ a great job of that thus far.”

Craig scored 17 points in Game 2 while shooting an efficient 6-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-8 from deep. The 32-year-old small forward, who had 22 points and four rebounds in Game 1, is averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds through the first two games of the series while shooting an incredible 71.4% from the field and 58.3% from 3-point land.

Craig, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the regular season in 79 appearances. He’s taken his game to another level in the playoffs and the Suns are loving his production on both ends of the floor.