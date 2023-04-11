Kevin Garnett Issues Strong Statement on Chris Paul’s Future With Suns

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has had an illustrious career as one of the top floor generals in the NBA. The 12-time All-Star is preparing for another opportunity to pursue his first NBA championship, as the Suns will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs.

The 37-year-old point guard knows that time is winding down when it comes to his basketball career. But one NBA legend believes that recent events in Phoenix could result in Paul’s time with the Suns being extended.

During an episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG Certified show, NBA legend Kevin Garnett spoke about just how impressive the Suns have been, especially with the addition of superstar Kevin Durant. Garnett went into detail about just how dangerous Phoenix can be with both KD and Devin Booker on the court.

“I think a player like KD changes you instantly. I’m just looking at it on paper man. I’m watching Devin Booker’s morale. I’m watching his boost. He was so boosted and was like ‘oh man this is exactly what I needed.’ You got two guys who can arguably get you 50 points. Like you got to give them two double teams.”

That’s when Garnett went on to focus the spotlight on Chris Paul. Garnett emphasized that the addition of Durant has helped Paul the most, suggesting that it could result in his playing career being extended with the Suns.

“We forget Chris Paul is on this team right? We forget Deandre Ayton. These are two other guys who can get 30, 40 points in your league. And you know who KD helped out of all of this? He helped Chris Paul. I think this could actually extend Chris Paul’s stay at Phoenix.”

“I think this could actually extend Chris Paul’s stay at Phoenix.”@kdtrey5 impact on the Suns so far has been unmatched… and I believe CP3 is the one who will benefit the most. 💯 What y'all think? pic.twitter.com/jVdAO2PP0B — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) April 9, 2023

Chris Paul Prepares for Another Shot at Championship

Suns floor general Chris Paul has found himself in this position before. He’s had numerous championship contenders that have fallen short of bringing home a title. That includes recently during the Suns’ 2021 NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul is participating in his 18th year of his illustrious NBA career. He’s participated in the postseason 14 times. Despite numerous attempts at a championship run, Paul has never found himself bringing home a championship.

This Suns roster could present the best opportunity that Paul will have to make it to the NBA Finals. On top of being a 12-time All-Star, Paul was the 2005-06 Rookie of the Year and has been named to an All-NBA team 11 times. But adding a championship to his resume would be the final touch of a legendary career.

Despite his age, Paul has still shown the ability to be one of the top point guards in the league with his ability to carve defenses with his awareness and basketball IQ. Former NBA veteran Matt Barnes praised Paul on a recent episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG Certified, saying that the addition of Kevin Durant is going to make Paul even more dangerous.

“I think if took so much pressure off of Chris (Paul) to have to be that second guy. I called a game with CP last week, where this dude without KD or (Deandre) Ayton had 10 assists in the 1st quarter…You got to think, even though Chris is old, you got to put your third or fourth worst defender on CP. He gone slice that person up.”

"[Chris Paul] w/out Kevin Durant or [Deandre] Ayton had 10 assists in the 1st quarter… You got to think, even though Chris is old, you got to put your 3rd /4th worst defender on CP, he gon' slice that person up." —Matt Barnes (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/RckrDAVJZp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2023

Suns Prepare for Showdown with Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix is set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, April 16. The Western Conference showdown is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Suns have been a force when healthy this year. With Durant in the lineup, Phoenix has posted a perfect 8-0 record. During those games, Durant has averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 57.0% from the field and 53.7% from three-point range.

His stellar play hasn’t been the only bright spot for the Suns, as fellow star Devin Booker has been outstanding as well. Booker went on to average 24.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game during his last seven games of the season.

Phoenix will have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with any opponent. They will be tested in the first round, especially when it comes to slowing down Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. In his last ten games, Leonard averaged 24.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field.