Suns Level of Interest in Adding NBA Champion Guard Revealed

Another player has hit the buyout market that the Phoenix Suns could look into. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account that the Atlanta Hawks have waived Patty Mills.

The Atlanta Hawks are waiving guard Patty Mills, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year veteran is shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range in a limited role this season. pic.twitter.com/6Pdxbz3Kxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024

However, radio host John Gombadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported via his X account that the Suns don’t have any interest in him.

A lot of people asking so instead of answering each individually I will do it here. The Suns will not pursue Patty Mills. https://t.co/ZRe3GmPnFX — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 29, 2024

The Hawks didn’t play Mills much in the lone season they’ve had him on the roster. In the 19 games he played, Mills averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. However, Mills shot efficiently from deep in his limited time with the Hawks, shooting 38.2% from three.

The Suns guard depth consists of combo guards, primarily Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Eric Gordon. That will likely be their rotation when the postseason comes around. Patty Mills could have been a solid depth piece in case of injury, but he may not have played much in Phoenix.

Mills won a championship with the Spurs in 2014. The Suns have one available roster spot, but they don’t have to use it, and if they do, it sounds as though Mills won’t be an option.

Suns Also Not Interested in Mike Muscala

Patty Mills is not the only midseason free agent the Suns apparently have no interest in. Gambadoro reported via his X account on February 28 that they also have no interest in Mike Muscala.

Gambadoro reported this in response to Forbes’ Evan Sidery floating the Suns as a possible destination for Muscala.

Muscala not a player the Suns are interested in. https://t.co/SpXL0Rm8CS — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 28, 2024

Muscala played for both the Wizards and Pistons during the 2023-24 season. In 37 games combined with both teams, Muscala averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. Muscala has a reputation for being a stretch big. However, this has been a down season for Muscala, who has shot 31.8% from three.

The Suns center depth consists of Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks, Bol Bol, and Thaddeus Young. If the Suns added Muscala, he would have had to fight for minutes among those four.

Again, Muscala has not shot as well from three, but those numbers may have been a product of playing on two of the worst teams in the NBA record-wise. That may not be the case if he’s playing next to the offensive personnel he would play around on the Suns.

Suns Praised for Making the Right Call

The Suns made a big midseason splash when they acquired Royce O’Neale from the Nets. ESPN’s Chris Herring explained why the trade was the right move for the Suns.

“Phoenix badly needed two skills three weeks ago: (1) some perimeter defense and (2) corner shooters. Royce O’Neale, a career 38% shooter from deep and a solid wing stopper, brings both,” Herring wrote in a February 29 story.

Herring added that one particular lineup with O’Neale has proven to be successful, which has been timely knowing the injuries the Suns are dealing with.

“It’s still early yet, but the Suns’ four-man lineup of O’Neale, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic — as Bradley Beal remains out with a hamstring injury — is beating opponents by 7.5 points per 100 possessions through 28 minutes.”

O’Neale could become all the more useful as a weapon when Beal returns.