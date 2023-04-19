Monty Williams Sounds Off on Devin Booker After Suns’ Game 2 Win Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns took care of business in Game 2 defeating the Los Angeles Clippers by a final score of 123-109. Phoenix has now evened the series at 1-1, as they will head to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday, April 20.

Midway through the second quarter, the Suns found themselves trailing by as many as 12 points. That’s when superstar Devin Booker started to find his groove. Booker would finish the night with 38 points and nine assists on 14-of-22 shooting, including an 18-point third quarter.

Speaking to the media in his postgame press conference, head coach Monty Williams praised Booker’s performance in Game 2. Williams admitted that he was looking to take Booker out, given the fact that he played a team-high 45 minutes. But when he realized that Booker was in a groove, Williams continued to roll with the hot hand.

“I was planning on taking him out the first two minutes of the fourth. Then he got going. And then I said one more play, one more play, but he just kept hitting shots. So I just let him go,” Williams said.

Williams eventually doubled down on the praise of Booker, saying that the entire team feeds off him when the superstar is rolling.

“When he’s going like that, I think the teams feed of his high-level play.”

Monty Williams Praises Suns’ Defensive Intensity in Second Half

Phoenix found themselves battling once against with the Clippers throughout the first half. After trailing 29-24 at the end of the first quarter, the Suns would manage to tie the game heading into halftime after a three-point buzzer beater by Booker.

But it was the second half in which the Suns looked to flip a switch. Phoenix’s intensity on the defensive side of the ball picked up as the second half got underway. It resulted in a quick 6-0 run by the Suns, forcing Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue to take a timeout to regroup.

With Booker scoring 18 of his 38 points in the third quarter, the Suns would take a 92-87 advantage into the fourth quarter. From then, the Suns never looked back as they would outscore the Clippers 31-22 in the fourth quarter alone. Monty Williams praised the defensive adjustment of the Suns after the break, saying that it was a lot of “juice, toughness, and grit” from his team via Trevor Booth of Bright Side of the Sun.

“Coming out of the halftime break it was just…Juice, toughness, grit. Offensive execution was decent. But I thought we were able to get the stops in a row to start the half. That really gave us a lot of energy.”

Suns’ Devin Booker Steps Up From Deep

Phoenix superstar Devin Booker stepped up to carry his team to a huge win in Game 2 against the Clippers. Booker finished Game 1 with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 0-3 from three-point range.

Booker has been known as a lethal midrange shooter throughout his career. But in Game 2, the outside shot was falling on a consistent rate for the Suns superstar. He would finish with 38 points in Game 2, including 4-of-7 from three and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

In a stat provided by John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, it marked the most three pointers that Booker has hit since March 8, when he had six against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Booker had gone 15 straight games without making four three pointers.