Chris Paul Breaks Silence on His Future With Suns

Chris Paul told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic on June 15 that he wants to stay with the Phoenix Suns.

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m there. I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be. I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul). I’m working out, training, spending time with my family.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Suns could waive, stretch or trade Paul this offseason. The future Hall of Famer has a partially guaranteed contract for next season and is coming off his worst scoring campaign.

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points in 2022-23.

“Phoenix Suns ownership and executives had a series of conversations with Chris Paul and his representatives on the All-Star point guard’s future with the franchise Wednesday, including the possibility that he could be waived by the NBA’s June 28 guarantee date on his contract, sources told ESPN,” Woj wrote. “The Suns insist that they’re still working through several possibilities for Paul’s future and reiterated that to his representatives later Wednesday afternoon, sources said. Phoenix plans to explore trade opportunities including Paul and Deandre Ayton that could alter the franchise’s roster landscape ahead of a final decision on Paul’s partially guaranteed contract, sources said.”

Chris Paul to the Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs are often mentioned by NBA figures as a potential destination for Paul, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Teams are looking at San Antonio as one of the few landing spots for teams to offload salary.

“Rival personnel are looking at San Antonio as one of the few landing spots for teams to offload salary ahead of these mounting tax complications going into effect July 1,” Fischer wrote. “For that reason, the Spurs are often mentioned by league figures as a potential destination for veteran floor general Chris Paul. Phoenix is searching for trade possibilities regarding the 12-time All-Star point guard before the last $15 million of his $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season becomes guaranteed June 28 — two days before the start of free agency.

“Any team acquiring Paul ahead of that deadline would inherit the same optionality the Suns face if they don’t move him: waiving Paul and avoiding a significant cap hit for the upcoming campaign.”

The Suns would like to trade Paul, but “they don’t have a lot of draft assets to entice prospective teams,” per Fischer.

The Lakers Are Interested in Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Lakers would be interested in signing Paul as a free agent if the Suns waive him, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Paul and Lakers superstar LeBron James are very close friends.

CP3 wants to stay with the Suns, but if he hits the open market, the Wake Forest product is expected to sign with the Lakers, league sources told Heavy Sports. An NBA general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that it’s Paul’s “dream” to play for the Lakers and with James.

“Lakers first,” one Eastern Conference GM texted Deveney. “It’s not definite, a lot can happen. But you’d have to start there. He always had (the) dream of being a Laker (and) playing with LBJ (James).”