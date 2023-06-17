Suns in ‘Serious Talks’ to Acquire $251 Million 3-Time All-Star: Report

The Phoenix Suns are in serious talks to acquire shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Miami Heat are talking to the Wizards as well.

Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2023

Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he gets to pick his next team. The Wizards have given the three-time All-Star permission to seek a trade.

A Florida product, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this past season while shooting 50.6% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 84.2% from the free-throw line. He signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards last offseason.

Bradley Beal Wants to Compete for a Title

Beal is open to landing with more than a handful of teams if he gets traded, according to NBA insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The St. Louis native is not pushing his way to any specific team.

“The Washington Wizards and the representation for Bradley Beal have a general understanding of several of the teams that Beal would be willing to accept in a trade, and the Heat, as expected, is among those teams, according to a source with direct knowledge,” Jackson wrote. “The interest appears mutual: The Heat has expressed interest in Beal, according to the source, though it’s unclear what Miami would be willing to trade for him. While Beal would welcome a trade to the Heat if the Wizards decide to deal him, he is not trying to push his way to Miami or any specific team, the source said.

“Beal, who has not asked for a trade, is open to landing with more than a handful of teams; the franchise’s ability to compete for a championship ranks highly among the important criteria for him.”

If the Suns get Beal, they will have arguably the best Big 3 in the NBA in Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Chris Paul Wants to Stay With the Suns

Chris Paul told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic on June 15 that he wants to stay with the Suns.

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m there. I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be. I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul). I’m working out, training, spending time with my family.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Suns could waive, stretch or trade Paul this offseason. The future Hall of Famer has a partially guaranteed contract for next season and is coming off his worst scoring campaign.

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points in 2022-23.

“Phoenix Suns ownership and executives had a series of conversations with Chris Paul and his representatives on the All-Star point guard’s future with the franchise Wednesday, including the possibility that he could be waived by the NBA’s June 28 guarantee date on his contract, sources told ESPN,” Woj wrote. “The Suns insist that they’re still working through several possibilities for Paul’s future and reiterated that to his representatives later Wednesday afternoon, sources said. Phoenix plans to explore trade opportunities including Paul and Deandre Ayton that could alter the franchise’s roster landscape ahead of a final decision on Paul’s partially guaranteed contract, sources said.”