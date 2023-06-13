Proposed Trade Lands Suns $96 Million Star Guard for Deandre Ayton

A new trade proposal would land the Phoenix Suns a $96 million star guard for center Deandre Ayton.

Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com proposed that the Suns trade Ayton to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and the 34th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“Rozier’s next team will really tell the tale of what to make of him,” Olson wrote. “The Scary Terry era in Boston when he ate Eric Bledsoe alive in the 2018 playoffs (remember that?!) is a thing of the past but he’s proven as a Hornet that he’s a productive scorer (19.7 PPG since 2019-20) that absolutely launches 3s (eight a game each of the last three seasons!). Phoenix could use a microwave scorer off the bench. Rozier would be a luxurious one with a touch screen.

“Yes, Martin is the less talented brother to Miami’s Caleb and that makes me chuckle because of how the Suns drafted Robin Lopez and Taylor Griffin, among a few others. But the dude can play, and more specifically, defend. While it’s nothing offensively that will melt your face off like Rozier, Martin’s got some playmaking chops too. … Rozier and Martin would also let Phoenix avoid the problem of plugging holes for role players every season due to their long-term contracts. Rozier’s got two more years down at a pricey $23-24 million, with a team option for 2025-26, while Martin’s at a very affordable annual average of just over $8 million the next three seasons.”

Rozier signed a four-year, $96 million contract with the Hornets in August 2021. He’ll make $23 million next season.

Meanwhile, Martin signed a four-year, $31 million deal with Charlotte in July 2022. He’ll earn $7.6 million in 2023-24.

Deandre Ayton Would Be Excited About a Fresh Start With Another Team

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another team.

The Suns, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals in six games, are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for Ayton this offseason.

“Sources told ESPN that Ayton’s teammates have shared their coach’s frustration with what they perceive to be inconsistent effort and aggression from the 7-footer,” MacMahon reported. “Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise, sources told ESPN. The Suns are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer, league sources said.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds during the regular season, which are solid numbers. However, his production dipped in the 2023 postseason to 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.

The former No. 1 overall pick put up 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the Nuggets series and didn’t register a positive plus-minus rating in any game.

Richard Jefferson: Deandre Ayton Will Be Traded This Offseason

Former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson said on June 8 he’s heard that Ayton will be traded this offseason.

"Everything I've heard and seen, Deandre Ayton is gone." Richard Jefferson on Ayton when talking about Chris Paul's future in Phoenix and how #Suns can orchestrate roster if they trade Ayton and Paul. Kendrick Perkins thinks Paul going to #Lakers would "shake up the league." pic.twitter.com/GiqoyMUfJI — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 8, 2023

Ayton tried to leave the Suns last offseason by signing a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency.

However, Phoenix matched Indiana’s offer sheet.

Ayton has career averages of 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. He’ll make $32.5 million next season.