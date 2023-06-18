Suns Pursuing $125 Million Star & Sixth Man of the Year: Report

The Phoenix Suns are pursuing a $125 million star and a Sixth Man of the Year.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Suns are interested in acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks and Malcolm Brogdon from the Boston Celtics.

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

Collins signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Hawks in August 2021. He’ll make $25.3 million next season. The 25-year-old Utah native averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for Atlanta while shooting 50.8% from the field, 29.2% from beyond the arc and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Brogdon — who won the Sixth Man of the Year Award this past season — averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games for the Celtics while shooting 48.4% from the floor, 44.4% from 3 and 87.0% from the free-throw line. The 2016-17 Rookie of the Year signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers in October 2021. He’ll make $22.5 million next season.

Malcolm Brogdon Likeliest Celtics Guard to Get Traded

Brogdon is the likeliest Celtics guard to get traded this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Celtics are looking to move a guard to improve other areas of the roster.

“My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday that Boston is looking to move out at least one of its guards to ease a backcourt logjam,” Stein wrote. “Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard.”

Brogdon may need surgery this offseason, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. The former Milwaukee Bucks star has a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm.

“Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, team sources told The Athletic,” Weiss wrote. “Brogdon suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to the sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The Celtics guard was initially dealing with golfer’s elbow soreness during the second-round series against Philadelphia, but an MRI after Game 1 against the Heat determined he exacerbated the injury by tearing the tendon in boxing out Miami Heat big Kevin Love midway through the first quarter.

“He is expected to evaluate whether he will need surgery after the season, according to team sources.”

Bradley Beal to the Suns?

The Suns are in serious talks to acquire All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Miami Heat are talking to the Wizards as well.

Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2023

Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he gets to pick his next team. The Wizards have given the three-time All-Star permission to seek a trade.

A Florida product, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this past season while shooting 50.6% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 84.2% from the free-throw line. He signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards last offseason.