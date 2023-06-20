Suns Tried to Acquire 8-Time All-Star Before Bradley Beal Trade: Report

The Phoenix Suns tried to acquire an eight-time All-Star before trading for Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Suns reached out to the Dallas Mavericks about a potential sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kyrie Irving. Dallas wasn’t interested in making a trade, so Phoenix shifted its focus to Beal, who waived his no-trade clause to play with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

“The Suns don’t have much trade capital left after acquiring Bradley Beal from the Wizards,” Begley wrote. “So it’s fair to assume that they can’t make a trade for a top player like Kyrie Irving. But it’s worth noting that Phoenix had interest in Irving earlier in the offseason. The Suns were among the teams to reach out to Dallas about a potential sign-and-trade for Irving earlier in the offseason, per sources familiar with the matter.

“Dallas, presumably, wasn’t interested in what the Suns offered at the time. If the Mavs were blown away by the offer, logic says that Beal wouldn’t be a Sun today.”

The Suns traded guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet and draft picks to the Wizards for Beal. Phoenix wanted to reunite Irving with Durant, who played with Uncle Drew on the Brooklyn Nets.

However, the Mavericks intend to re-sign Irving, who becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Bradley Beal Wanted to Come to the Suns & Play With Kevin Durant & Devin Booker

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that Beal waived his no-trade clause for the Suns because he wanted to play with Durant and Booker.

According to Gambadoro, the Miami Heat were not that interested in Beal.

“I believe that Miami was not that interested in Bradley Beal,” Gambadoro said. “Look at what Miami has in terms of assets. They have their first-round pick this year, they’ve got future first-round picks, and they’ve got more talent to trade. If Miami was really involved in this and Beal was interested in going there, there’s no way Miami couldn’t have put a better offer on the table than Phoenix.

“I’m going to stick with what I’ve been told, and that’s Miami wasn’t that interested in Beal. Now, Beal was interested in Phoenix. He wanted to come to the Suns and play with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.”

Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this past season for the Wizards. The three-time All-Star shot 50.6% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

Devin Booker Is Going to Be More or Less the Primary Ball Handler for the Suns

According to Scotto, Booker is going to be more or less the primary ball handler for the Suns next season.

Cameron Payne is still on the roster as well.

“The Suns are going to light it up like Times Square on New Year’s Eve with Durant, Booker and Beal,” Scotto said. “I don’t know if there are enough basketballs to go around, but my understanding is Booker is going to be more or less the primary ball handler a lot of times. Beal can handle the ball too, and create in pick-and-rolls, but it seems like this is more of an avenue to get the ball in Booker’s hands and really maximize his usage rate.”