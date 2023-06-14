Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Suns $180 Million Star Forward for Chris Paul

A new trade proposal would land the Phoenix Suns a $180 million star for Chris Paul.

Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com proposed that the Suns trade Paul and Landry Shamet to the Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris.

“Harris is incredibly overpaid on an expiring $39 million deal next season, but from Phoenix’s perspective, can it do better? Harris is one of the more polarizing players in the last 10 years, lacking consistency to be the All-Star everyone sees he could have been, but he’s at the very least solid as a third scorer and good glue guy in other areas of the floor,” Olson wrote. “Paul and Landry Shamet’s expiring (the next two years on his contract are non-guaranteed) for Harris is a match.”

Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract with the Sixers in July 2019. He’ll make $39.3 million next season. The swingman averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sixers in 2022-23 while shooting 50.1% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc and 87.6% from the free-throw line.

The Suns Are Expected to Move On From Chris Paul

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Suns could waive, stretch or trade Paul this offseason. The future Hall of Famer has a partially guaranteed contract for next season and is coming off his worst scoring campaign.

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points in 2022-23.

“Phoenix Suns ownership and executives had a series of conversations with Chris Paul and his representatives on the All-Star point guard’s future with the franchise Wednesday, including the possibility that he could be waived by the NBA’s June 28 guarantee date on his contract, sources told ESPN,” Woj wrote. “The Suns insist that they’re still working through several possibilities for Paul’s future and reiterated that to his representatives later Wednesday afternoon, sources said. Phoenix plans to explore trade opportunities including Paul and Deandre Ayton that could alter the franchise’s roster landscape ahead of a final decision on Paul’s partially guaranteed contract, sources said.”

The Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals in six games. Paul suffered a groin injury in Game 2 in Denver and missed the rest of the series.

Paul would like to stay with the Suns, per Woj. Only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season is guaranteed if he’s waived.

“Paul continues to want to return to the Suns and partner with his close friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, sources said,” Woj wrote. “Nevertheless, Paul and his representatives want the organization to make a quicker decision on his future so that he can proceed out into free agency if indeed the Suns ultimately waive him, sources said.”

James Harden to the Suns?

The Suns trading Paul to the Sixers for James Harden “has quietly circulated” in league circles, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Harden can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he declines his 2023-24 player option with the Sixers.

“And then there’s the idea of Phoenix exchanging Paul for James Harden, which has quietly circulated around some league personnel since the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago,” Fischer wrote on June 9. “A reunion between Harden and Kevin Durant makes for great fodder, and the bearded point guard could feasibly pick up his 2023-24 player option on the condition Philadelphia trades him to the Suns.

“You may remember Paul pulled that exact maneuver to join Harden in Houston in 2017. Harden, though, stands to gain quite a bit more financially from either staying pat with the 76ers or returning to the Rockets and their $60-plus million in waiting cap space.”