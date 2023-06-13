Suns ‘Actively Engaged’ in Trade Talks Surrounding $120 Million All-Star

Earlier in June, NBA insider Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report announced that the Phoenix Suns informed veteran point guard Chris Paul of their intention to waive him ahead of the NBA free agency period in July. Paul is coming off another postseason run cut short due to injury. And with the Suns already having one injury-prone player in Kevin Durant, the franchise is apparently preparing to move on.

Paul may no longer be an All-Star caliber guard, but that does not mean he cannot be serviceable to other teams around the league. Especially those who are on the cusp of title contention. And with Paul’s veteran leadership, he is still plenty valuable. Per NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns are “actively engaged” in trade talks for Paul ahead of the NBA Draft.

“The Suns are actively engaged in trade conversations I’m told around the league about Chris Paul,” Charania said on the June 13 edition of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV. “They’re exploring multiple options with his future”

Paul has two years and more than $60 million remaining on a 4-year, $120 million deal he signed with the Suns in 2021.

Clippers Floated as Potential Chris Paul Landing Spot

One of the teams that could be in the market to land Paul should the Suns officially part ways with him is the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul was the catalyst of the “Lob City” Clippers era with Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan but was never able to secure a championship.

The Clippers could use a veteran point guard like Paul. But even though his play has dwindled over the past few seasons, he won’t be an easy player to acquire. And the team that does acquire him is going to have to work overtime to entice Suns’ general manager James Jones per Danny Leroux of The Athletic.

“In terms of a trade, acquiring Paul at his current salary requires at least $24.6 million in outgoing salary heading to the Suns or a third team. There are plenty of ways for the Clippers to get there, but the key variable is that the return has to be better for the Suns than simply waiving and stretching Paul,” Leroux wrote.

“But [James] Jones would have some real leverage in negotiations since simply letting him walk is a completely viable option. At the same time, Lawrence Frank and the Clippers would need to decide if there is outgoing salary that does not hurt them too badly, particularly if signing Paul after he gets waived is remotely possible.”

Could Chris Paul Be Effective in Suns’ Reserve Role?

Despite the ramblings surrounding Paul’s future in Phoenix, Suns’ new head coach Frank Vogel says no final decision has been made regarding the veteran point guard. Paul has a hefty salary, and after acquiring Durant at the trade deadline, they need to do some restructuring to make all of the contracts on their roster fit. But one idea that has also been floated is the Suns waiving Paul and bringing him back on a more team-friendly deal.

Paul is no longer in his prime, and his days of being the feature point guard on a title contender are likely over. But bringing him back in a reduced role could give Phoenix a leg up on the competition.

Could you imagine if the Suns were to get a starting point guard such as Kyrie Irving or James Harden in free agency and have Paul, an 11-time All-Star, in the reserve spot? They could have one of the best second units in the NBA, depending on how they fill out the rest of their roster.