Suns Named Among Favorites to Land Raptors All-Star Starter

The Phoenix Suns are still weighing a looming decision regarding the future of their veteran point guard Chris Paul. Paul still has two years remaining on a 4-year, $120 million contract he signed with the franchise in 2021. But as the NBA free agency period draws closer, the Suns may have other available options to replace the 38-year-old All-Star.

With Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet expected to test free agency this summer, Suns insider Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic says that Phoenix is a team that could be in the market to sign him to a deal.

“The Phoenix Suns have a decision to make with Chris Paul going into free agency, but seeing Fred VanVleet declining his player option to become an unrestricted free agent may become part of their thinking,” Rankin said.

“However, the Suns have a decision to make with Paul, who is in the third year of a four-year, $120-million contract. The third year is partially guaranteed as the remaining $15 million becomes fully guaranteed on June 28.”

Fred VanVleet Would Be Upgrade From Chris Paul

Last season VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He has also gained a reputation for being one of the peskiest defenders in the league. He was one of the primary defenders of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry when the Raptors faced them in the 2019 NBA Finals. Last season he averaged 1.8 steals per game.

Vanvleet can offer many of the same skills as Paul, and at just 29 years old, his legs are way more fresh. VanVleet also brings something to the table that Paul cannot — championship experience. He was one of the key players on the Raptors championship squad that beat the Warriors in 2019.

Rankin adds that pairing VanVleet with another All-Star guard, Devin Booker would give Phoenix one of the most elite backcourts in the NBA.

“VanVleet pairing up with Devin Booker could give Phoenix one of the NBA’s top backcourts for years to come,” Rankin added.

“Wojnarowski reported “several contenders” who’d welcome discussions on sign-and-trade scenarios with Raptors when it comes to VanVleet.”

Fred VanVleet Could Choose To Return to Raptors

BetOnline.ag has the Suns with the third best odds to land VanVleet if he leaves the Raptors at +300. Next is the Chicago Bulls at +400. But it should be noted that just because VanVleet has elected to test free agency does not mean the Raptors are completely out of the running.

Toronto parted ways with former head coach Nick Nurse shortly after their season ended and has some fresh blood leading the locker room after hiring first-year head coach Darko Rajaković as his replacement.

The Raptors also have another All-Star in Pascal Siakam and a wealth of young, talented players such as OG Anuoby, Chris Boucher, and a lottery pick in third-year forward Scottie Barnes, who has shown to have a promising future.

The Suns, on the other hand, probably are the most unpredictable team heading into free agency. The future of Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul is uncertain, and what role players they will have to surround Booker and Kevin Durant is also a question mark.