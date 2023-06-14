Suns Floated as Landing Spot for $251 Million All-Star To Form New Big 3

If one thing was apparent during the Phoenix Suns’ 2023 playoff run, it was that despite trading for All-NBA forward Kevin Durant at the deadline, they currently do not have a title-contending roster. Durant and Devin Booker proved to be a lethal tandem, but in the playoffs, it was clear that if they want to stand with the elite teams in the Western Conference, Phoenix must add more firepower to its roster.

Jody Oehler, the radio host of “The Drive” on Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix, says that the Suns should pursue All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.

“Let’s just play this out. Think about how many open looks Bradley Beal would get being the third guy on the floor for the Phoenix Suns, not some dumb player empowerment flex. It’s written in his contract he has a no-trade clause,” Oehler said.

“Now, I don’t know why, but maybe he decides he wants to end up with the Phoenix Suns. Let’s say. Hey, Devin Booker. Kevin Durant. I want in on that. Maybe he wants to go to the Sixers. Maybe he wants to go to the Knicks. S. Maybe he wants to go to the Golden State Warriors. But it might be the Suns because I think the Suns still deserve the respect of being included.”

Wizards, Bradley Beal To Explore Trade Options

Beal is one of the top shooting guards in the NBA. Last season he averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. But with the Washington Wizards preparing to enter a rebuild, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says that Beal and the franchise will begin working together to find a trade that benefits both parties.

As one of the league’s coveted shooting guards, plenty of teams will be lining up to acquire his services.

“As rival teams begin reaching out to the Washington Wizards to explore the possibility of trading for three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to the franchise, sources told ESPN on Wednesday,” Wojnarowski writes.

Bradley Beal’s Contract Has No-Trade Clause

Next season, Beal will enter the second year of a 5-year, $251 Million contract he signed with the Wizards. Already having two max contract players, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, on their roster will make getting a deal done for the three-time All-Star very difficult for the Suns.

And there is an allotment of teams with way more assets to offer the Washington Wizards in a potential trade that Phoenix simply cannot match because of the haul they sent to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Durant.

But where the Suns can benefit as it relates to potentially being in the Beal sweepstakes is the no-trade clause he has in his contract. Essentially, Beal is the only person who can sign off on a potential trade out of Washington, giving him the power to choose his next destination.

“After completing the first season of a five-year, $251 million contract, Beal’s unique standing as the NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations but also how a potential package to acquire Beal impacts his ability to play for a contender elsewhere,” Wojnarowski added.

“With the NBA draft looming June 22 and free agency commencing July 1, conversations on Beal’s future with the Wizards are expected to become more frequent”