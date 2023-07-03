Suns Host Workout for Former Lakers Player Amid Free Agency

Any NBA general manager with the opportunity would swing for the fences every time to acquire a player of Bradley Beal‘s caliber. But there are reverberating effects of the blockbuster trade that landed the Phoenix Suns the three-time All-Star. The Suns had to part ways with their veteran starting point guard Chris Paul to acquire Beal and now find themselves without a playmaker on their roster.

Amid the NBA free agency period, the Suns have acquired some great veteran players, despite having little cap space remaining because of the three max contracts they have on the books after adding Beal. They are continuing their aggressive approach in their quest to build a title contender. Per Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Suns recently hosted a workout for free agent guard Darren Collison. Collison last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

“Free agent veteran guard Darren Collison worked out for Phoenix Suns last week and had a great showing,” Haynes tweeted on July 2. “Phoenix remains aggressive in searching for complementary players.”

Deandre Ayton Put On Notice Ahead of Next Season

One of the question marks for the Suns heading into next season will be the play of their starting center Deandre Ayton. The Suns drafted Ayton with the number one overall pick in 2018, and he was seen as their future cornerstone. But in back-to-back playoff appearances, Ayton has shrunk when his team has needed him the most.

The Suns will need Ayton to be dominant if they want any real shot at winning the title next year. Especially with the wealth of talented big men in the Western Conference, such as Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. Everett Williams of Sports Illustrated says this upcoming stretch will be the “most important” of Ayton’s career.

“Much discussion was made about Ayton being able to carry an offense with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, but now that there’s real threats other than Ayton on the offensive end,” Williams writes.

“Perhaps this will be Ayton’s most important stretch of his career and to focus his energy into rebounding and defense, two areas in which the big man gets the most flack.”

Former Suns Payer Inks Major Deal With Nets

Heading into the NBA free agency period, most knew that the top priority for the Brooklyn Nets would be re-signing restricted free agent Cameron Johnson, who they acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns at the NBA trade deadline. It was also apparent that Johnson would not come cheap for the Nets. Multiple reports confirmed he declined a $72 million contract extension from the Suns last season. It was one of the main reasons he got traded by the franchise.

At the opening of the free agency period, the Nets got their answer on the future of their star forward. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson has agreed to return to the franchise on a 4-year, $108 million deal.

“Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of CAA Basketball tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on June 30. “Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns.”

Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games for the Nets last season.