Suns Linked to ‘Dreamy’ Free Agency Deal for $136 Million All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets had an abrupt roster shakeup at the 2023 NBA trade deadline sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The split surprised most people, especially given the Nets’ winning streak after Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach earlier in the season.

But despite Durant and Irving splitting, there was no apparent bad blood between the two stars, leaving speculation that a reunion could be on the horizon when Irving hits the free-agent market in July. Although Jake L. Fischer of Yahoo Sports calls Irving to Phoenix a “dreamy” possibility, he also says it is one that “could become a reality,” this summer.

“If there’s one dreamy framework that could become a reality, let’s not forget Phoenix’s strong overtures to acquire Kyrie Irving — another key point guard of this offseason,” Fischer writes.

“Before Brooklyn dealt the dazzling ball-handler to Dallas. The Suns backed off their pursuit of Irving and refocused on landing a bigger prize in Durant, but Phoenix officials haven’t just abandoned the interest they held in Irving four months ago.”

Suns Would Need Help From Mavs in Kyrie Deal

Irving and Durant never got a real crack at competing for a title in Brooklyn. The star guard got injured in the second round of their 2021 playoff run against the Milwaukee Bucks, and in 2022 the New York City covid vaccination mandate foiled their chances.

But as much as Durant would probably welcome a reunion with Irving in a new location, Dallas is not going to let him walk without a fight. Especially because they sent the Nets a gargantuan trade package to acquire him in February.

As a pending unrestricted free agent, where Irving plays basketball next fall is ultimately up to him. But Fischer notes that for the star guard to land in Phoenix, the Suns would need some assistance from the Mavericks.

“That would require some cooperation from the Mavericks, who have so far signaled little willingness to entertain a possible sign-and-trade for Irving with the Lakers, sources said. Dallas, of course, hopes to retain Irving after mortgaging two key rotation pieces plus a 2029 first-round pick to acquire him,” Fischer added.

“But if Irving were to call his shot out of town, perhaps the Mavericks would be more willing to work with a return that netted Paul as opposed to Los Angeles point guard D’Angelo Russell.”

For those who may be tardy to the party, Kyrie Irving, and Nike parted ways after his controversial decision to tweet the link to a film on Amazon that featured anti-Semitic tropes. After parting ways with the sneaker giant, Irving is expected to announce his next sneaker home before the 2023-24 NBA season starts.

But amid his decision, Irving has enjoyed the freedom of rocking whatever sneakers he prefers as he is not tied to a brand. This month during his basketball camp Kyrie was seen rocking the Chinese sneaker brand Anta and independently owned sneaker brand 99 Products.

More photos from Dallas Mavs PG Kyrie Irving rocking Anta sneakers today. https://t.co/y1eQO9mvRJ pic.twitter.com/BI3LKiTw7E — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 11, 2023

However, even though Irving wore the two brands at his camp, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports notes that the star guard still has not signed a new endorsement deal.