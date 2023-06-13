Insider Gives Key Update on Potential Kyrie Irving to Suns Deal: Report

After the Denver Nuggets secured a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, they won the first NBA Title in the history of the franchise. Now it is time for the other 29 NBA teams to try to dethrone them in 2024. That starts with this year’s NBA offseason. The Phoenix Suns will be looking for revenge on the new defending NBA champs after they got eliminated by the Nuggets in the second round.

The Suns have been linked to some high-ranking players ahead of the free agency period, including Damian Lillard and James Harden. But perhaps the most intriguing is Kyrie Irving, who was Kevin Durant’s co-star on the Brooklyn Nets. Per Bally Sports NBA Insider, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Irving is a name that “should be paid attention to” pertaining to the Suns’ free agency plans.

“Kyrie Irving and Phoenix should still be paid attention to. At the trade deadline, Phoenix was very active in trying to bring both Kevin and [Kyrie Irving] to the valley of the sun,” Robinson said during a recent appearance on the “Real Fans, Real Talk” podcast.

“This is going to be [one] of many stories that come out over the next week or two just about his whereabouts and what happens, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Kyrie Irving Could Stay in Dallas

But despite the multiple rumors that Irving and his talents could be heading out of Dallas after a tenure that lasted less than three months, Robinson notes that the likely outcome is Irving signing with the Mavericks long-term during the free agency period.

“However, all signs currently are still pointing to the pg staying with the Dallas Mavericks from the dialogue I’ve had,” Robinson added.

Kyrie staying in Dallas seems to be the most feasible move for the star point guard. Irving’s previous stops with the Boston Celtics and Nets gave him a reputation for his sporadic availability. One of the reasons the Nets were so reluctant to sign Irving to a long-term extension, was because he had not played a full season since joining the franchise in 2019. If Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison are going to sign him long-term, it would behoove Irving to jump on the deal.

Are Mavs Best Option for Kyrie Irving?

Perhaps staying in Dallas long-term is the right move for Irving. The first go-around for him and his co-star Luka Doncic did not go as well as most people expected it to, but a full season and an opportunity to go through a training camp together could help them build chemistry. From there, there is no telling what can happen.

Playing with the Mavericks could also allow Irving to fly under the radar. Throughout his career, he has been in high-pressure situations. The pressure of playing alongside all-time great players in Kevin Durant and LeBron James in Cleveland and Brooklyn. And the pressure to deliver another title to a storied Boston Celtics franchise.

Although Luka is regarded as one of the most elite players in the NBA, nobody is realistically expecting the Mavericks to compete for an NBA title in the Western Conference. Not with the Suns, Lakers, Warriors, and Nuggets all standing in the way. Playing with lower expectations may allow Irving the opportunity to play freely. Something he has seemed to yearn for his entire career.