Suns Linked to Deal for Coveted $180 Million Sharpshooter: Report

Since the February NBA trade deadline, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones have done a bang-up job bringing more star power to the Valley. A blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline landed them two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, and on the night of the NBA Draft, they landed All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal in a deal that saw them part ways with their veteran point guard Chris Paul.

But this next stage of roster construction will be equally important for the Suns. Building around their stars with solid role players could be the difference between an NBA title or a third consecutive second-round exit. Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Suns are among the teams interested in acquiring Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Tobias Harris.

“The Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources,” Pompey said of Harris.

Sixers Prefer to Keep Tobias Harris

Next season the Sixers’ sharpshooter will be entering the final year of a 5-year, $180 million deal with the franchise, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Harris is not a household name amongst NBA players, but make no doubt about it, he can ball with the best of them. Last season he averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His level of play elevated even more in the postseason, where he averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3% from the field.

The Sixers’ future currently hangs in the balance with James Harden’s looming free agency decision. But one thing that remains pat is that despite Harris being on an expiring contract, the franchise prefers to keep him in the city of brotherly love.

“Will they stand pat and hold onto Tobias Harris heading into the final season of his contract? Or will they succumb to the inquiries they’re receiving and trade the power forward for complementary players and assets?” Pompey added.

“The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade him unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance.”

Sixers Uninterested in Suns’ Trade Assets

The Suns would have to do some elite persuading to get the Sixers to pull the trigger on a Harris trade. Per Pompey, Philadelphia made an offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers that would have sent Harris to Cleveland in exchange for All-Star big man Jarrett Allen, 2021 lottery pick Evan Mobley, and a future draft pick. And with limited assets at their disposal, the Suns will be hard-pressed to assemble a trade package that would entice Sixers general manager Daryl Morey.

The only notable asset Phoenix has is their starting center, Deandre Ayton. And with Sixers big man Joel Embiid entering next season as the reigning NBA MVP, his value to the Sixers is minimal. Pompey also notes that the Suns’ suggested that the Sixers get a third team involved in the deal to sweeten their trade return, but Philadelphia is unwilling to do so.

“The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract. And why would they when franchise player and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, like Ayton, plays center? The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available,” Pompey said.

“So, Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so.”