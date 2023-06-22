Suns Floated as Potential Landing Spot for Warriors 4-Time Champ

With the NBA Finals officially over, the focus has shifted to the NBA Draft and free agency period. The Phoenix Suns are expected to be especially active in the coming weeks. After parting ways with former head coach Monty Williams and replacing him with Frank Vogel, the widespread expectation is that roster changes will also be coming soon.

There are several holes in the Suns’ roster general manager James Jones needs to address heading into the offseason, especially defense. Despite having a seven-foot-tall lottery pick in Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ interior defense has a lot of deficiencies. It is one of the reasons that Williams split the minutes at the center spot between Ayton and undrafted big man Jock Landale in the playoffs. On a recent episode of NBA Today, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins floated the idea of the Suns pursuing Golden State Warriors forward and former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green.

“I know it may be a long shot, but it’s definitely a shot. If the Phoenix Suns could get Draymond Green in free agency, that would instantly make them the title favorites,” Perkins said.

Green has been the defensive anchor for the duration of the Warriors dynasty.

Suns Floated as Yuta Watanabe Landing Spot

Another thing Jones will need to address during the free agency period is the lack of depth the Suns have on their roster. Booker and Durant have proven to be an elite duo, but the reality is that the majority of their offensive production coming from two players is not the ideal formula if they want to win a championship.

Another player the Suns have been linked to is Kevin Durant’s former Nets teammate, Yuta Watanabe. Watanabe, at one point, was just known as the poor guy on the wrong end of a vicious poster courtesy of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. But after a breakout season where the Nets sharpshooter shot a scorching 44% from beyond the arc, John Hollinger of The Athletic says he is an “obvious” free agency pickup for the Suns.

“Watanabe had a breakout year in Brooklyn, shooting 44.4 percent from 3, but the Nets’ crowd at the forward position makes it seem unlikely he’s back. A solid defender with a limited offensive repertoire beyond the catch-and-shoot game, Watanabe would be a good pickup as a fourth forward who can fill in at either spot, although he’s probably more comfortable at the three,” Hollinger said in The Athletic’s 2023 NBA Free Agency Preview.

“One obvious place to look for him on a minimum deal would be Phoenix. The Suns will likely need to sign several minimum deals to fill out their roster this summer, and Watanabe could be reunited with Kevin Durant and again play off him for open 3s.”

Suns Facing Big Decisions in Coming Days

The Suns probably have the most questions to answer on roster construction heading into NBA free agency. The future of Deandre Ayton remains a mystery. Numerous reports have suggested that the Suns have at least floated the idea of moving their starting center this summer.

In addition, they have to answer questions on several key role players, including Torrey Craig and Josh Okogie.

Despite Durant and Devin Booker being two of the NBA’s brightest stars, building around them with limited cap space will be no easy task, even after the Bradley Beal trade. It will be interesting to see what moves they make.