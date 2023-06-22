Suns Rejected Franchise-Altering Trade Amid Bradley Beal Negotiations: Report

The Phoenix Suns have a new Big 3 after acquiring All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards ahead of the NBA Draft. The Suns in the minds of many, came out as the presumptive winner of the trade. They were able to dump Chris Paul’s $30 million salary for next season and did not have to surrender any first-round picks.

What makes the compensation for Beal even more impressive is that the Wizards initially asked for the Suns’ starting big man Deandre Ayton, according to sports radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“Washington did ask for Deandre Ayton in the Beal trade, and the Suns were unwilling to include him in the deal,” Gambadoro tweeted on June 19.

Yes. Washington did ask for Deandre Ayton in the Beal trade and the Suns were unwilling to include him in the deal. https://t.co/hMSZfNts4E — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 19, 2023

Suns Still Need To Build Out Their Roster

The Suns All-Star trio of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker could be wildly successful or an all-time failure. Just ask Durant, as he knows all about super teams that have fallen short. He just left a situation that went crumbling fast in Brooklyn with James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

And although Beal, Durant, and Booker are among the cream of the crop in the NBA, talent alone is not enough to win a championship. Beal, Durant, and Booker are all volume scorers and will need their fair share of shots to be effective. But the real challenge will be getting the correct role players to surround their stars with.

Key free agents are scheduled to hit the market in July. Big names such as Kyle Kuzma, Khris Middleton, and Fred VanVleet have already elected to test free agency this summer. But after putting $251 million on the books via the Beal trade, the Suns are limited in what they can offer other players to fill out their roster. How the front office pulls it off will be interesting to see.

Chris Paul Traded to Warriors

When Paul got traded to the Suns in 2020, he was expected to be a significant part of helping deliver the first-ever title to the franchise. But in three seasons as the starting point guard, Phoenix had just one Finals appearance and two exits in the second round of the playoffs.

Paul, at 38 years old, is still seeking to win the first championship of his career. And with the Washington Wizards entering an apparent rebuild, Paul cannot hang his hat on being able to compete for a title in that situation. It took all but a few days for the All-Star guard to get traded from the Wizards after being sent there by the Suns. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards are sending Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for their star guard, Jordan Poole.

“The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets,” Wojnarowski tweeted on June 22.

“Warriors are sending a 2030 protected first-round and a 2027 second-rounder to the Wizards, sources tell ESPN.”

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Now with a championship dynasty in Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry, who have won four titles together, this could be Paul’s best opportunity to become an NBA champion. It will be interesting to see if it works out for him.