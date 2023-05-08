Suns Receive Critical Injury Update on Chris Paul: Report

The Phoenix Suns have received a critical injury update on Chris Paul, who hurt his left groin in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets and missed Games 3 and 4.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Paul is expected to miss Game 5. However, there’s a chance the 12-time All-Star could be back for Game 6.

“The Suns are preparing to be without him for Game 5 as well,” Charania said on FanDuel TV. “He’s expected to be out. And I think the window for him to return from that groin strain is Game 6 potentially from what I’m told. But this is an injury that it doesn’t just heal within a matter of days. It usually takes weeks at a time. If this were the regular season, this is a guy that would probably be out multiple weeks. But because it’s the playoffs, I was in Phoenix, I was told Chris Paul really wants to play. But that’s a groin injury. It’s a soft tissue injury. So he will be out, by all accounts, in Game 5. And we’ll see how he fairs in either Game 6 or Game 7.”

The Suns won Games 3 and 4 at home without Paul and lost Games 1 and 2 with Paul. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 assists in the 2023 playoffs while shooting 41.8% from the field, 32.1% from beyond the arc and 50.0% from the free-throw line.

Game 5 of the Suns-Nuggets series is on May 9, Game 6 is on 11 and Game 7 would be on May 14 if it’s necessary.

Devin Booker Is on a Tear

Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker is averaging 36.8 points in the 2023 playoffs. The three-time All-Star has scored 331 points, the most by any player through nine playoff games since Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in 1990, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Man, I’m just trying to win,” Booker said after Game 4. “I always say, and it’s something that I’ll tell KD, like throw that efficiency s— out the window. I don’t care about that. Just keep going, keep attacking, keep being aggressive. … I know the spots where I’m supposed to be aggressive and where I’m supposed to make ’em pay. I talked about transition earlier and just trying to get out and play fast so they can’t set their defense and set their double-team. I don’t usually get open shots. So this is a new thing with having KD’s gravity on the floor.”

Booker is shooting 61.7% from the field and 51.0% from beyond the arc in the 2023 postseason. He’s not only scoring the ball at will, but he’s also doing it efficiently.

Kevin Durant on Devin Booker: ‘The More Reps We Get, the Better We Going to Get’

Booker and Kevin Durant each scored 36 points in Game 4. Durant, who has played with several stars during his career, believes he and Booker are only going to get better as a duo.

“To be honest, we’re still learning each other, learning which plays work for both of us, which plays work for our team as well,” Durant said after Game 4.”But at the core of it, it’s just all about playing ball and getting to your spots and just playing aggressive. I think we both do that. Book is always comfortable out there in any spot on the floor and I feel like I’m the same way. The more reps we get, the better we going to get.”

Booker and Durant are averaging a combined 66.8 points in the 2023 playoffs.