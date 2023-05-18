Suns Considered Landing Spot for 10-Time All-Star & Former MVP

The Phoenix Suns are considered a landing spot for one of the greatest players in NBA history.

In a May 18 story called “Top Landing Spots for NBA’s Most Intriguing Free Agents,” Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed the Suns as the top landing spot for James Harden. The 10-time All-Star and former MVP intends to decline his $35.6 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“Phoenix’s depth would be obliterated (again), but Devin Booker and Kevin Durant provide plenty of offensive cover without requiring Harden to concede his on-ball proclivities,” Favale wrote.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists this season for the Philadelphia 76ers this season while shooting 44.1% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc and 86.7% from the free-throw line. The lefty led the NBA in assists per game and helped the Sixers win 54 games. However, Philly lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in seven games.

According to Haynes, Harden will “only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself.”

James Harden Has Already Been Linked to the Suns

According to Brian Geltzeiler of Sirius XM Radio, Harden could be interested in joining the Suns, who have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Harden has played with Durant on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

With free agency pending for James Harden, I’m hearing there is another team prominently on is radar in addition to Houston. That team is the Phoenix Suns. — Brian Geltzeiler (@BGeltzNBA) May 15, 2023

The Suns have the second-best odds (+300) to land Harden this summer, per Sportsbetting.ag. Adams Wells of Bleacher Report believes Harden in Phoenix next to Booker and Durant could work.

“If there is an argument for the Suns once again eschewing depth to go after a player like Harden, it’s what we saw when he played with Durant and Kyrie Irving for the Brooklyn Nets,” Wells wrote on May 17. “It wasn’t a large sample size for that trio, but the Nets’ offense was unstoppable when they were on the court together. Devin Booker, at this stage of his career, is basically Kyrie Irving on the court without all of the extra baggage. It’s probably a long shot they would even get in the mix for Harden, but there are viable reasons it could happen if that’s the direction Ishbia and president of basketball operations James Jones want to go in.”

A future Hall of Famer, Harden has career averages of 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists with the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Nets and Sixers. He played his college basketball at Arizona State, so he’s familiar with the Phoenix area.

Is Chris Paul Coming Back?

Harden played with Chris Paul on the Rockets. The two All-Stars basically play the same position, so the Suns would likely have to part ways with CP3 to get The Beard.

Haynes is reporting that the Suns are likely to guarantee the full salary of Paul for the 2023-24 season. Paul signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Phoenix in August 2021, but his contract for next season is only guaranteed $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary if he were to be waived by June 28.

Paul averaged a career-low 13.9 points this season in 59 games. Harden would undoubtedly be an upgrade over the veteran, but only time will tell if the Suns can make it happen.