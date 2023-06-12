Suns Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Lakers $117 Million All-Star

The Phoenix Suns have made several organizational changes since being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Most notably, they parted ways with their former head coach Monty Williams who was replaced by Frank Vogel. With the Suns hopeful about revamping their roster into a title contender next season, there could be more changes coming.

Several reports have confirmed the future of Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is in doubt after injuries once again cut his season short. According to NBA insider Jake L. Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Suns could move Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers for $117 million point guard D’Angelo Russell. Fischer also mentions Phoenix was interested in acquiring Russell from the Timberwolves before he got sent to the Lakers at the deadline.

“Would Phoenix take Russell for Paul? The Suns held discussions with the Timberwolves regarding Russell before the trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports before Minnesota found a new home for him with the Lakers,” Fischer writes. “Phoenix also coveted Wolves center Naz Reid in trade talks, sources said.”

D’Angelo Russell & Devin Booker Have Strong Relationship

Russell is the perfect example of a hit-or-miss player. When he is on, he is one of the most explosive guards in the league. However, when Russell is not on his game, he is almost unplayable.

Perhaps Phoenix is just the situation Russell needs. Although there will be championship expectations for the Suns heading into next season, it is unlikely it will be viewed as title or bust. Especially because they have a brand-new head coach in Vogel and a disgruntled starting center in Deandre Ayton. But what could also make Phoenix an ideal new home for the Lakers guard is his relationship with Suns’ star Devin Booker, according to Fischer.

“Russell is known to be close friends with Booker. Plus, the Lakers are said to be exploring similar sign-and-trade possibilities with Russell. For Los Angeles and Phoenix, losing Russell by free agency or waiving Paul would sacrifice a $30 million salary slot that feels all the more precious while staring down a daunting new second tax apron in the league’s upcoming collective bargaining agreement,” Fischer writes.

“These decisions are not ones to make on a whim, and that’s why Phoenix and Paul have begun discussing different alternatives roughly three weeks before free agency begins.”

Mavs Named ‘Likely’ Deandre Ayton Destination

Another Suns player who could be on the move during the offseason is their starting center, Deandre Ayton. After another disappointing playoff run, there has been speculation about his future in Phoenix. Particularly after having his minutes cut in the playoffs by undrafted center Jock Landale.

Per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks are a “likely destination” for Ayton next season.

“More than one NBA source said they expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Dončić and Ayton share an agent (Bill Duffy of WME Sports) and are said to have a good relationship,” Pincus writes.

“Dallas can offer others like Maxi Kleber, Dāvis Bertāns, Reggie Bullock, and Jaden Hardy. But Kleber is said to be one of Dončić’s best friends on the team (and one of its better players) and the least likely to be dealt. Whatever the moves, the Mavericks need to add depth in defenders, shooters, and athletes to support Dončić, Irving, and, if a Phoenix swap goes through, Ayton.”