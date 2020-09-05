Jaguars Release 2 Quarterbacks, Including Former Steelers QB

According to NFL Network and NFL.com National Insider Ian Rapoport the Jacksonville Jaguars have released former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs, as well as fellow Jaguars backup Mike Glennon, leaving just two QBs on Jacksonville’s roster.

The #Jaguars are cutting both backup QBs Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs, source said. A surprise. So it’s starter Gardner Minshew and backup Jake Luton from Oregon State… for now. One could return after the 53-man roster shakes out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

As Rapoport notes, the Jaguars may well bring Dobbs or Glennon back after the dust settles in the wake of today’s roster moves.

Josh Dobbs’ History with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Dobbs was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017 and an attempt to upgrade the team’s backup quarterback position. He signed a four-year, $2.95 million contract in May 2017.

Dobbs developed to the point where he served—for a brief time—as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup, but the Steelers traded him to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick when the organization decided that Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges could serve as the team’s third-string quarterback.

Dobbs appeared in five games for the Steelers in 2018, completing six of 12 passes for 43 yards with 0 touchdowns and one interception.

Josh Dobbs: Future Rocket Scientist?

If it turns out his NFL career is over, the 25-year-old has a future in the aerospace industry. A graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering, Dobbs spent part of this past offseason working at NASA, taking part in an externship program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to USA Today, Dobbs was assigned to work with Exploration Ground Systems, “which is responsible for operating the systems NASA uses in assembling, transporting and launching rockets for governmental flight programs and the commercial programs developed by Boeing and SpaceX.

“It felt like every part of Kennedy Space Center kind of wanted to show me what was going on,” Dobbs told USA Today. “Every single day was different, so I got a chance to learn kind of the ins and outs, everything that goes on, and how everything comes together to support the rocket on launch day.”

Dobbs also noted that there are some parallels between playing for an NFL team and working at NASA, as unlikely as that might seem.

“Whether you’re on a football field or [at NASA], it’s a team,” he said. “At the end of the day for us, we’re trying to win football games, trying to win a Super Bowl. For them, at the end of the day they’re trying to send a rocket to the moon. So everyone has their big goal.”

Josh Dobbs Still Counts Against Pittsburgh’s Salary Cap

Despite being traded to the Jaguars last year, Josh Dobbs is one of eight former Steelers who count against the team’s 2020 salary cap, though Dobbs counts a relatively paltry $139,781, lowest among a list of players that includes former linebacker Mark Barron and former wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

Barron recently signed a contract with the Denver Broncos and Donte Moncrief recently caught on with the New York Jets.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Former Steelers Safety Cut By Washington Football Team

READ NEXT: Steelers Release Last Year’s Training Camp ‘Phenom’