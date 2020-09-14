Steelers Inactives: QB, 2 Rookies Among Players Deactivated

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for tonight’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

At the top of the list is All-Pro right guard David DeCastro, who has been hindered by a knee injury through most if not all of training camp. Veteran lineman Stefen Wisniewski is expected to start in DeCastro’s place alongside the new starter at right tackle, Zach Banner.

Man, I can’t believe I get to start at Guard for my hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, tonight on Monday Night Football against the Giants. I feel so blessed and so ready to go!!! #HereWeGo — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) September 14, 2020

The other five inactives for Pittsburgh are:

QB Josh Dobbs

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. – rookie

LB Ulysees Gilbert III

TE Zach Gentry

DT Carlos Davis – rookie

That means the Steelers will have 8 offensive linemen dressed tonight:

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva

Left guard Matt Feiler

Center Maurkice Pouncey

Right guard Stefen Wisniewski

Right tackle Zach Banner

The reserve linemen will be rookie guard Kevin Dotson, center J.C. Hassenauer and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, the latter of whom figures to serve as the backup for Banner at right tackle.

It also means the Steelers go into the game with only two active quarterbacks, starter Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph.

Giants Inactives

As for the New York Giants, they will be without at least one key player, that being wide receiver Golden Tate, the team’s second-leading receiver in 2019. Last season Tate contributed 49 receptions, 676 yards and six touchdowns.

Without Tate in the lineup Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton figure to be the team’s top receiving targets, with C.J. Board and Damion Ratley filling out the depth at the position.

The other six players on the Giants’ inactive list are:

LB T.J. Brunson

LB Cam Brown

LB Tae Crowder

OG Shane Lemieux

OT Jackson Barton

DE R.J. McIntosh

Tonight’s game at MetLife Stadium will be played without fans in attendance, per order of the governor of New Jersey.

Today’s NFL Tryouts

In other news, two former Steelers defensive backs had tryouts with other NFL teams today.

According to today’s NFL tryout/visit list, defensive back Breon Borders had a tryout with the Buffalo Bills and Myres Alexander was worked out by the Detroit Lions.

Today's tryout and visit list … starring Ziggy Ansah and Lamar Miller. pic.twitter.com/QpAtGpypz7 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 14, 2020

Borders was with the Steelers as recently as last month, but was released when cornerback Justin Layne was removed from the COVID-19 list. Borders played in 12 games last year for the Washington Football Team, recording five solo tackles, with most of his action coming on special teams.

Borders came into the NFL in 2017 as a free-agent signee of the Oakland Raiders, having played his college football at Duke University. Borders has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, mostly on the practice squads of those teams.

Myres was also with the Steelers during training camp at Heinz Field but was released to make room for wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins. Myres went undrafted out of the University of Houston in 2019 but was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Steelers in December of last year.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Launches Breakfast Cereal