Steelers 2022 Opponents Home and Away

With the 2021 regular-season in the books, we now know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents will be in 2022—and where the games will be played.

The Steelers Will Play a Second-Place Schedule in 2022

As always, Pittsburgh will take on its AFC North rivals—the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens—home and away.

As per the normal rotation among divisions, the Steelers will also face each of the teams in the AFC East and NFC South. And by virtue of their second-place finish in the AFC North, the Steelers will play the second-place teams in both the AFC West and AFC South—that is, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

Last but not least, the AFC North is paired with the NFC East for the 17th game, with the AFC North teams doing the traveling. So the Steelers will be at Philadelphia at some point in 2022, as the Eagles finished second in the NFC East.

Heinz Field

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North champions)

Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots (AFC Wild Card team)

New York Jets

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South champions)

Las Vegas Raiders

Away Games

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills (AFC East champions)

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC Wild Card team)

The NFL will announce the dates and times of all games in the spring.

But in all likelihood, the Steelers will play their regular season opener on the road, as Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates have a homestand that extends from September 2 through September 11, 2022. The NFL tries to avoid having both teams play at home on the same day.

The Pirates will be on the road on September 18 and have an off day on September 19, so the Steelers’ home opener is likely to take place on one of those days.

The 2022 Preseason

By virtue of playing nine regular-season road games and eight regular-season home games in 2022, the Steelers will have two home preseason games and just one on the road. In all likelihood, Pittsburgh will close out the preseason at Heinz Field against the Carolina Panthers, as the two teams have met 18 consecutive times in the final week of the preseason. Pittsburgh might very well open its 2022 preseason schedule at home against the Eagles, as those two teams played in Philadelphia last summer.

In 2021, the Steelers played four preseason games, by virtue of appearing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers won that contest 16-3, with rookie punter Pressley Harvin III looking simply sublime in his NFL debut.

