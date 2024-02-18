Steelers Urged to Replace Allen Robinson With Big Play WR

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t select a receiver in 2023 for the second time in three years, the Steelers picked at least one wideout in each of the previous nine drafts. Many of those receiver selections came in the middle rounds of the draft. USA Today’s Steelers Wire’s Curt Popejoy connected the Steelers to another potential mid-round receiver pick on February 18 — Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith.

Popejoy argued the Steelers should consider drafting Smith to replace veteran receiver Allen Robinson.

“Ainias Smith is a do-it-all player who can play wide receiver, running back and as a returner,” Popejoy wrote. “He’s got elite quickness and change of direction and has a knack for big plays.”

In 2023, Smith posted 53 catches for 795 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 16 yards per reception in his final 16 college games.

The Steelers acquired Robinson for almost nothing last offseason. They exchanged seventh-round draft picks with the Los Angeles Rams for the veteran receiver.

But after only 34 catches for a measly 280 yards, Robinson is set to count as about a $11.9 million cap hit for 2024.

The Steelers can save $10 million against the salary cap by releasing Robinson.

Why the Steelers Could Cut WR Allen Robinson

As was the case with quite a few of Pittsburgh’s offensive players, Robinson disappointed in 2023. Although he played in every game, he only averaged 2 catches per contest.

Robinson also averaged 8.2 yards per reception. That was the lowest yards per catch average of his career by nearly 2 yards.

In 2015, Robinson posted 1,400 receiving yards with a 17.5 yards per catch average. He also led the NFL with 14 touchdowns.

But the days of Robinson being a big-play threat appeared to be finished. He will turn 31 before the start of the 2024 season.

His playing time could also decrease under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. With Smith calling offensive plays as head coach for the Atlanta Falcons last season, the Falcons had three tight ends line up for more offensive snaps than the team’s No. 2 wideout (in terms of snaps).

The only Atlanta receiver who played more than 33% of the team’s offensive snaps last season was Drake London.

With Pittsburgh’s receiving depth, Smith may use more 3-wide receiver sets in 2024 than he did last season. But getting Diontae Johnson and George Pickens targets is going to be the new Steelers offensive coordinator’s priority, not Robinson.

While Robinson was a solid blocker for the Steelers in 2023, the team can ill afford for him to return, play fewer snaps and produce less than last season. The much wiser alternative is to save $10 million against the salary cap.

Could the Steelers Target WR Ainias Smith in 2024 NFL Draft?

The Steelers could potentially re-work Robinson’s contract to bring him back at a more affordable cap hit. But if that doesn’t happen, targeting a receiver in the middle rounds of the NFL draft makes sense.

Pittsburgh has found great success over the years in doing that. Johnson, Pickens, and Juju Smith-Schuster were all wide receivers the Steelers found on Day 2 of the draft.

There’s still two months until the 2024 NFL draft. But Smith is currently projected to be an early Day 3 prospect.

Pro Football Focus ranked Smith the No. 113 overall prospect set to be available in the 2024 NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s big board has Smith at No. 119 overall.

The Steelers currently own the No. 120 and 121 selections in the fourth round.

Even if Robinson returning on a cheaper deal is on the table, the Steelers should consider Smith as an alternative.

Smith isn’t a finished product and wouldn’t provide the blocking Robinson would. However, Smith could possesses the deep-threat upside Robinson once did early in his career.